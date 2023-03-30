Call of Duty: Warzone’s Twitch Viewership Falls To All-Time Low Amid Player Count Slump

Activision

It’s fair to say the initial hype that surrounded Warzone 2 has dissipated and, for the majority of players, given way to frustration with the game’s lacklustre state. Issues have centered on the rapid time-to-kill, prevalence of cheaters and the number of bugs and glitches.

Amid reports that the game’s player count continues to tumble, it’s now become clear that its viewership on Twitch has collapsed to an all-time low state. According to TwitchTracker that is indeed the case.

Twitch Stats Reveal Plummeting Warzone 2 Viewership

The statistic aggregation site currently has Warzone (both 1 & 2) as the nineteenth most popular game on Twitch, with an average monthly viewership of just over 29,000. That’s compared to a monthly average of around 70,000 when Warzone 2 first launched, or 140,000 when it was at its peak in May 2021.

Twitch Tracker via Twinfinite

As outlined in the image above, it’s the lowest average viewership for Warzone since it launched way back in March of 2020. It coincides with reports of a falling player count, also believed to be among the lowest average number of concurrent players since the first Warzone released.

The Twitch Tracker picture also reveals a rapid decline, with the March 2023 average a 29% reduction on the average of February 2023.

It’s not clear how the developers at Infinity Ward or Raven Software plan to managed the slump in player count and viewership, but it’s clear that it’s only trending one way for now.

Season Three of MW2 and Warzone 2 is on the horizon, with fans hoping it can inject some life into the struggling BR and annual installment alike. Naturally, we’ll have everything covered here on Twinfinite when it comes.

