5 Best Sons of the Forest Mods You Can’t Play Without

Image Source: Endnight Games

They say that nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes but you can add one more thing to this short list: mods. Yes, whenever a much anticipated game launches, there’s always a race to mod as many ridiculous things into the game as possible. Some mods are useful, and some simply turn all the enemies into Thomas the Tank Engine for shits and giggles. So, without further ado, here are the best mods you can’t play without in Sons of the Forest. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Simple Zoom

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

When you’re scouring a deserted tropical island for life-saving resources, it’s useful being able to see what’s up ahead in the distance. Sure, while you can just look with your normal human eyes like an everyday chump, you could, on the other hand, get this handy mod that allows you to zoom in like you’re looking through a pair of binoculars.

That’s right, you basically become the Terminator. But without the sunglasses. Or the motorbike. Or the shotgun. Or the… okay, it’s nothing like being the Terminator at all.

Faster Inventory Panning

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

When you open up your inventory in Sons of the Forest, things can be a wee bit slow. I mean, come on I got things to do and places to be — time is money!

Thankfully, this mod helps to alleviate this issue by speeding things up considerably when you’re in your inventory. As a result, you’ll save some time when you’re fiddling about and tinkering with your equipment. And, no, that’s not a euphemism you dirty-birdy!

Low End PC Optimization Settings

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

If you’re anything like me, you may be cursed with a donkey of a PC. Worry not, though, as this mod will help to optimise your computer and help run Sons of the Forest way more smoothly.

Not only will you get more frames per second, but you’ll also be able to pretend to your friends that you’ve got a much better PC setup than you really have. Bonus!

Every Item in the Backpack

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

Sometimes, you just want to get a head start without all the hassle. Enter: the Every Item in Your Backpack mod that gives you, well, umm… every item in your backpack in Sons of the Forest.

Yep, you can skip the hassle of collecting everything in the game and just bask in the glory of having every item that you’ll ever need. Although, unfortunately, that doesn’t include the whole Being-a-Terminator thing, so I guess it’s not really everything, right?

Environment Restoration

Image Source: Endnight Games via NexusMods

In Sons of the Forest, if you cut down a tree, it won’t grow back no matter how long you wait. Fortunately, with this rather convenient mod, the in-game trees and vegetation grow back to the original new game state.

‘But won’t my progression be interrupted?’ I hear you muttering through the screen. Not in the slightest, as all your save data and buildings will remain untouched. Score!

So, that wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to shed some light on all the best mods you can’t play without in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s a guide explaining if Timmy is in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to explore the links down below.

