Best 2 Player Nintendo Switch Games

Here are the best two-player Nintendo Switch games you can get your hands on right now.

Pokemon Let’s Go

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Most series fans will argue that Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are already too easy as is, and adding a second player into the mix will only trivialize the experience even further. However, this also makes it a great game to play with a young child or anyone looking to get into the series for the first time.

Wargroove

Image Source: Chucklefish

If you’re looking to get a bit more competitive with a tactical turn-based game, Wargroove is a must-play. Aside from online play, the game also features a local versus mode where you can challenge your friends to battles on various levels and see who is the ultimate strategist.

Diablo III

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard’s Diablo III has always been praised for its fun loot-based gameplay, along with the fact that it makes for a great co-op experience where you and your friends can see who can cause the most chaos onscreen. Loot grinding is a fun solo process, but being able to enjoy it with a friend makes it even better.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Image Source: QLOC/BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

The Tales games aren’t really co-op games per se, but if you’ve got a second player with nothing to do, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition has support for local co-op where you and three other friends can tackle the battles together. Each player will take control of a different character in the party, and you can chain combo links together.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Image Source: Nintendo

There aren’t many better two-player experiences than sitting down with a friend and just playing Super Smash Bros. together on a couch. What’s better is that in this edition you can not only play the traditional Smash together, but you can also queue up as a team online to play against another squad of two.

Fire Emblem Warriors

Image Source: Omega Force/Team Ninja

Play as your favorite Fire Emblem hero and ravage the battlefield with a friend! Fire Emblem Warriors features a wealth of different hack-and-slash missions while still staying true to the game’s original formula. Clear the story and history mode with another player by just handing them another Joy-Con, making this action-packed adventure a perfect two-player Nintendo Switch game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

The Mario Kart series has always been a staple franchise on Nintendo consoles, and now it’s on the Switch as well. Pick from a handful of iconic characters and race through different stages based on iconic locations, such as Rainbow Road and Peach’s Castle. If you’re feeling competitive you can race against a friend or face them head-on in Battle Mode.

Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together!

Image Source: SFB Games

Cooperation is key in Snipperclips; pass the Joy-Con and play with a friend as you take on an assortment of quirky two-player puzzles in the game. Play as paper pals Snip and Clip and work together by trimming each other to reach your goal. Once you’re done with the main challenges, you can try the other games like hockey and battle mode.

Super Mario Party

Image Source: Nintendo

The Mario Party series returns and is better than ever with the Super edition that takes players back to the beloved board game. You’ll be able to play a wide variety of minigames to put your star-catching skills to the test or work together as a team in co-op mode.

ARMS

Image Source: Nintendo

If you’re a fan of fighting games, then ARMS is right up your alley. In this Nintendo Switch fighting game, you play as a fighter with, well, extendable arms. Each arm is customizable, with its own special effects and abilities. Besides the one-on-one showdowns, you can also battle it out in 2v2 mode to become the ultimate fighting master.

Super Mario Odyssey

Image Source: Nintendo

After Bowser forces Princess Peach into marriage, Mario sets off on yet another adventure in Super Mario Odyssey. This time, he’s joined by an unlikely ally named Cappy who can control objects and even enemies. For its two-player mode, one player controls Mario while the other person controls Cappy, in which they must work together by clearing puzzles, fighting enemies, and leaping through platforms.

Overcooked 2

Image Source: Team17/Ghost Town Games

Hell’s kitchen comes to life in Overcooked 2 where you and your friend will be dashing around and juggling ingredients as you battle the constant countdown of the timer. If things aren’t frantic enough, you’ll be working in some of the most weirdly designed culinary stations ever made. Your kitchen is ever-changing, comprising of speeding trucks, volcanoes, frozen lakes, and even rocking sailing ships.

Legend of Mana

Image Source: Square Enix/M2 Co., Ltd.

You and a friend can set off on a wild adventure to find the mystical Mana Tree in this 2021 remake of the beloved classic, Legend of Mana. Together, you’ll use your combat prowess to vanquish numerous fearsome monsters to complete quests throughout the vast world of Fa’Diel.

Just Dance 2023

Image Source: Ubisoft

Get your groove on and dance with your friend in Just Dance 2023 on the Nintendo Switch. The game features plenty of popular songs to choose from and this is the perfect game to bring to a party and show off your sweet dance moves. But, if you just want to dip your toes in the water before purchasing the installment, you can get the free version to let loose with two songs.

1-2 Switch

Image Source: Nintendo

The perfect party game, 1-2 Switch is filled with all sorts of quirky mini-games. Games like Telephone, in which the both of you must pick up the Joy-Con as fast as possible and yell “Hello,” and Safe Crack, where you use the controller’s vibration feature to “crack open” a safe, make for the perfect two player experience with a friend.

Rocket League

Image Source: Psyonix

Have you ever wanted to play soccer, but with cars? In Rocket League, you can zoom through the field with a jet-powered vehicle and perform plenty of awesome tricks as you try and push the ball to the opponent’s goal. In the two-player mode, you can team up with another person or play against them instead.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Image Source: Yacht Club Games

An unforgiving platforming Nintendo Switch adventure, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is filled with all sorts of dangerous enemies and death-defying puzzles. Play through different stages, each with its own theme and boss, and fight enemies with your trusty shovel. Since every adventure is always fun with a friend, you can bring one along with you in the 2-player mode. Treasure Trove also comes with the rest of the campaign expansions, so it’s definitely good value for money.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario teams up with the Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Combat is tactical and turn-based, with each character having their own set of weapons and abilities. For the two-player mode, players can work together and overcome different challenges in four vibrant words.

Pokken Tournament DX

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Not your average Pokemon game, Pokken has ‘mons duking it out in the ring on the Nintendo Switch. Battles are no longer turn-based but involve more traditional fighting game mechanics by blending both 3D and 2D elements. Every fighter has their own stylized move set, each bringing something new to the table. If you’re going to fight your friend, all you need to do is hand them your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

Sonic Origins

Image Source: Sonic Team

Sonic Origins features the return of many popular installments, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Each game has received an enhancement in graphics with its high-resolution and all-new title animations for the opening and ending scenes. Players can also experience the latest Anniversary mode to cruise the course without the worry of losing lives.

Towerfall

Image Source: Maddy Thorson

Towerfall was once known for being a great party game, and it still is. You and 2-4 friends can battle it out in themed arenas shooting arrows at each other in a game that is kind of like a retro smash-like experience. However, the Ascension and Dark World upgrades add a cooperative campaign that you and another friend can work together on as well.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

Image Source: Nicalis

Help Isaac escape from his mother’s basement in The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ on the Nintendo Switch. Make your way through rooms swarming with deadly enemies and collect power-ups and money to strengthen your arsenal. This version also supports local co-op, so you can bring a friend along with you on your godforsaken adventure.

Killer Queen Black

Image Source: Liquid Bit, LLC

Killer Queen Black is a very popular arcade game due to its intense multiplayer action mode, from ranked to quickplay matches. Those who want to take on the mantle of the queen must protect their hive from harm to win the dangerous battle. But, if you want to guard the powerful monarch, you can fight to save her through the strength of your multiple weapons.

Portal Knights

Image Source: Keen Games

Pick up the pieces of your fallen world and build to your heart’s content in Portal Knights! Create your very own character and choose your class (Swordsman, Archer, Mage), and travel through different locations as you collect materials and slay monsters. With so much to build and many enemies to fight, it’s always a great idea to have a friend along on your quest with its split-screen functionality.

Bayonetta 2

Image Source: PlatinumGames

Bayonetta’s back with a bang, this time on the Nintendo Switch. Pull off those incredibly stylish combos as you sashay your way through angels and demons in the game. For the game’s two-player mode, you can partner up with a friend and take on different challenges in Climax Mode. Compete with each other and earn the highest score by avoiding damage, mixing up combos, and quickly clearing through waves of enemies. Oh, and it’s also a great way to stack up on halos.

Enter the Gungeon

Image Source: Dodge Roll

Roll your way through bullet hell in this explosive action-packed experience on the Nintendo Switch. In Enter the Gungeon, you play as one of four characters that come loaded with their own traits, and bash your way through levels sprawling with bullets, lasers, beams – you name it. In the two-player mode, you can team up with a friend and brave through the levels together with all sorts of bizarre guns.

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Image Source: CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

Take a step back into the world of horror and survive Sushestvovanie Island in Resident Evil Revelations 2. Learn the truth behind Alex Wesker’s experiments and face dozens of mutated creatures. The main campaign, split between Claire/Moira and Barry/Natalia, is fully playable with a friend, making this title the perfect two-player game. One player is in charge of taking down enemies while the other person provides support through flashlights and sensing monsters. Similarly, you can also try the Raid Mode and tackle a series of missions based on the locations from the main series.

Human Fall Flat

Image Source: No Brakes Games

Clear through a series of hilarious challenges in this physics-based puzzle game on the Nintendo Switch. Set in dream-like sequences, you and your friend must work through a collection of puzzles with nothing but the ability to grab objects and climb obstacles. After all, watching your characters flop and wiggle around the field like a helpless little fish is always a great way to break the ice.

Attack on Titan 2

Image Source: Omega Force

Grab your 3D maneuver gear and kill some titans in the sequel to the Attack on Titan game. Here, you can finally make and customize your own character, bringing you to the heart of the action. The story mode is filled with heaps of action and continues where the first game left off. Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode lets you pair up with a friend and take down titans together.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

In the magical world of Planet Popstar, you and your friends can take the roles of Kirby, Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Bandana Waddle Dee. Players can also combine their powers by unleashing Team Attacks against enemies or copying abilities. As you progress further, you can discover other offensive strategies, like different combos and Super Abilities, to get your team one step closer to victory.

Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios

A multiplayer classic, Minecraft has always been a popular choice to play with friends. Whether you’re fending off zombies and creepers in survival mode or if you’re building a personal utopia in creative mode, there’s just so much to do with your friends in the game. That said, Minecraft is definitely one of the best two-player games you can get on the Nintendo Switch.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus brings the classic Pac-Man gameplay onto the Nintendo Switch, but with some interesting twists. Team up with a friend in the two-player co-op mode and collect as many fruits and Pac Dots while avoiding any ghosts coming your way. If someone gets caught, the other player can quickly swoop in and save the day, making for an intense two-player experience.

FIFA 23

Image Source: EA

Those looking for a more traditional sports game need to look no further than FIFA. This football game is chock full of sports goodness, featuring numerous stadiums from countries and iconic athletes, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The developers have tinkered around with the Nintendo Switch version, creating a streamlined two-player co-op experience with the Joy-Cons.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Image Source: Retro Studios

The excellent port of the Wii U’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a great two-player that actually enhances the single-player. Instead of just being carried around by DK, the second player can freely play on their own.

Wizard of Legend

Image Source: Contingent99

Wizard of Legend is a rogue-like game that took the Nintendo Switch by storm right after release. WoL is a fast-paced action installment where you and a friend can cast and create spells to crawl through as many dungeons as you can before death.

PixelJunk Monsters 2

Image Source: Q-Games

The classic tower defense game is back for a sequel, where you can play with a friend who can help you survive waves of enemies. If you love tower defense games and wish you could play it with a friend, PJM2 is a good choice.

N++ (NPLUSPLUS)

Image Source: Metanet Software

N++ is a fast-paced platformer that pits you in a series of increasingly difficult levels that get more and more treacherous. In two-player mode, you can race against a friend and see who can finish the levels quicker, making it quite addicting.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Image Source: Koei Tecmo Games Co.Ltd.

Love Dynasty Warrior-like games? Love Link and TLOZ? Then Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition will be a no-brainer, and you can cut through hordes of enemies with a friend this time.

The Escapists 2

Image Source: Mouldy Toof Studios

The Escapists 2 is a game that is great on its own, yet it becomes a totally different (and better) experience with a friend. Live out a life in prison, and try to come up with a way to escape with your friend without getting caught.

Mario Tennis Aces

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario Tennis Aces is one of the few sports games in the series that adds a slew of new mechanics. While you can battle in singles, you can team up with a friend and play against other opponents in doubles.

de Blob

Image Source: Blitworks

Paint the town red with a friend in de Blob on the Nintendo Switch. There are different multiplayer matches in the game, from a race to coloring as many buildings as possible to collect as many paints as you can without being caught by another player.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Image Source: Nintendo

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker makes his return on the Nintendo Switch, offering the same mind-boggling adventures on the go. There are various stages to complete, and you can bring a second player along, Toadette, and work together to make it past the many obstacles and puzzles.

Fortnite

Fortnite has landed on the Nintendo Switch, bringing all of the battle royale action right into your pocket. Here, you can group up with another player and try to win the game by being the last pair standing amongst a wave of 90-something other players.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Image Source: Arc System Works

Worlds collide in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, featuring Blazblue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona, and RWBY in an epic crossover. When you’re feeling confident with your fighting skills, you can challenge your friend to a tag-team match using characters such as Ragna the Bloodedge and Ruby Rose.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer

Image Source: Brace Yourself Games

Cadence of Hyrule beautifully combines the roguelike rhythm gameplay from Crypt of the NecroDancer with The Legend of Zelda series, making it one of the perfect co-op experiences on the Nintendo Switch. This is essentially the first time that two players can play as Zelda and Link and work together to save Hyrule.

Among Us

Image Source: Innersloth

If you’ve ever wanted to play a game where you question the trust of everyone around you, then you’ll love Among Us. This game allows between 4-10 players (you can play as two players and enter an online match) with the sole goal of surviving until everyone finishes their tasks.

These simple button prompt tasks include everything from taking out the garbage to fixing electrical wiring. The only problem is that there are alien Imposters in the group who only want to kill everyone. To survive, the crewmates need to work together as a team and figure out who among them is sus and who they can trust.

Cuphead

Image Source: Studio MDHR

Cuphead is a brutally challenging 2D game that takes lots of inspiration from the cartoons of the 1930s. You can play with a second person and take on very difficult bosses to repay a large debt to the Devil himself.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Image Source: Nintendo

Yoshi’s Crafted World is one of the most adorable Switch games to ever grace the hybrid console. The beautifully crafted setting is oozing with charm and good vibes and is just one of those platformers that’s perfect to chill out to with a friend.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Image Source: Arc System Works

Dragon Ball FighterZ gives players that spectacular anime art style that the series is known for, while simultaneously bringing it to a traditional 2D arcade fighter. With superb graphics, multiplayer modes, and an interesting story mode with tons of characters from the anime, Dragon Ball FighterZ is the go-to two-player fighting game on Switch for fans of Goku, Piccolo, and everyone else.

Mortal Kombat 11

Image Source: NetherRealm Studios

It still shocks me that a game as gruesome and realistic as Mortal Kombat 11 has managed to make its way to the Switch, but it’s on the system now and it’s excellent. The story mode is as zany as ever and the fatalities will make you cringe but you won’t be able to look away.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Image Source: Beenox

Our favorite bandicoot is back and on the tracks. Looking for a kart racer that doesn’t have Mario in it? Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled brings back the best parts of the classic PlayStation racer with some modern polish.

Team Sonic Racing

Image Source: Sumo Digital

Sonic, Amy, Tails, Eggman, and all of those other iconic characters from the series are back for yet another high-speed racer on the Switch. There are a bunch of power-ups, neat-looking karts, and gorgeous tracks to race on.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Image Source: Team Ninja

If you’re a big Avengers fan, then you should know that MUA3 lets you create your perfect team of Marvel heroes and fight against the big bad villain that is Thanos. Ever wanted to play as a team with Wolverine, Thor, Spider-Man, and Black Widow, well, now you can.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Image Source: Nintendo

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe may just be a port of the excellent Wii U game, but it’s still the best multiplayer Mario experience on the Switch and is the perfect party game to play with friends and family, just don’t throw them off of a cliff by accident and you’ll be fine.

Rayman Legends

Image Source: Ubisoft Montpellier

Rayman Legends is similar to the local multiplayer offered by New Super Mario Bros. but it’s actually a bit more impressive in the way that it throws unique levels at you every so often. The game’s art style has a gorgeous watercolor aesthetic to it and is worth a play even though it originally launched years ago.

Super Mario Maker 2

Image Source: Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 literally has millions of levels online that have been created by the highly talented community. You and a friend can go through lists upon lists to find the perfect levels to play with two players.

Dauntless

Image Source: Phoenix Labs

Dauntless is a free-to-play action RPG from Phoenix Labs that lets players team up to take down behemoths and gather loot to stand against stronger behemoths. It’s essentially a lite version of Monster Hunter but it’s way more accessible.

Overwatch

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard’s highly popular hero shooter has made its way to the Nintendo Switch and while the visual fidelity takes a small hit, this is the only way to play this multiplayer game on a handheld console so it might be worth checking out.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Max Raid battles are great fun if you can find some friends to join you! You can also trade, battle, and exchange league cards with each other making this the most online-friendly Pokemon game yet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon train continues to ride on with the latest installment, Scarlet and Violet, showcasing a new line-up of creatures. Like Sword and Shield, players can participate in Tera Raid battles with Union Circles to take down formidable foes and earn rewards. You can also trade Pokemon through the Poke Portal, expanding your collection for future matches.

Tetris 99

Image Source: Arika

Who knew that Tetris fused with the Battle Royale genre would end up being the best puzzle game of 2019? We sure didn’t. You can play this game online with 98 other players and if you purchase the DLC, you can play with another player on the same screen.

Resident Evil 5

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 5 may not be the spooky horror game that RE fans wanted but it’s still a very good action game that can be played entirely in co-op. Grab a friend and shoot down some zombies with a rocket launcher and solve some puzzles –it’s a hoot!

Resident Evil 6

Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 6 has three different campaigns and several multiplayer modes to choose from that can be played with multiple people. With this Switch version, you can dive in and check out everything this horror shooter has to offer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image Source: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you live out your dream island life! You can even invite a friend or significant other to live on your island and together, you can build bridges, inclines, and themed areas to show off your creations online.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Image Source: Nintendo

Luigi’s Mansion 3 takes our timid hero into yet another ghostly adventure but this time around, a second player can take control of Luigi’s gooey counterpart, Gooigi. You can solve puzzles and hunt down ghosts with a friend for the first time.

Darksiders Genesis

Image Source: Airship Syndicate

Darksiders Genesis turns the third-person action-adventure series into a Diablo-like top-down RPG and there’s a cooperative multiplayer mode so that you can scour dungeons with a buddy and level up.

Samurai Shodown

Image Source: SNK Corporation

Samurai Showdown is a very well-done 2D fighting game with a wicked art style. You can also play against a friend locally to show them your powerful moves.

A Hat in Time

Image Source: Gears for Breakfast

A Hat in Time is a lovely little 3D platformer that takes inspiration from games like Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. You can join up with a friend thanks to a new update and complete the campaign together as a Hat kid and a Bow kid.

Streets of Rage 4

Image Source: Dotemu/Lizardcube/Guard Crush Games

The classic beat-em-up series returns to the modern era in this Nintendo Switch rendition. You can play cooperatively, competitively, online, or split-screen with a friend. “Everyone is here” and you’ll be able to play as both new and returning retro heroes.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Image Source: Nintendo

There is just something about playing a Mario game with your friends, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is no different. Whether it is exploring the former game with up to four friends to save the Sprixie Kingdom or working together with another player in the latter as either Mario or Bowser Jr., there are just so many good times to be had.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Image Source: Nintendo

Ever wanted to quicken the pace of golf and add in some awesome abilities to help you and your friends have a fun and competitive match? Well, Mario Golf: Super Rush is just for you, as it allows you to play against each other or on teams to try and get the ball in the hole as fast as possible while still maintaining a low average score.

Mario Party Superstars

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario Party Superstars takes just about every map and minigame you loved throughout the original games in the series and give them a fresh new paint of coat. Alongside all of the visual improvements the game has received, there’s a boatload of quality-of-life changes to gameplay too, improving controls and adding in mechanics to make the game more even and fair.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Image Source: Nintendo

The re-imagination of the classic series, Mario Strikers, has been modernized with the latest Battle League rendition to take players back to the action-packed field. But, of course, this game is nothing like your standard soccer match, considering its Mario-themed attack strategies that can brutally take down the opposing side. Those who excel in these games can try their hand in the online Strikers Club to climb the ranks as an athlete.

It Takes Two

Image Source: Hazelight Studios

If you want to put your relationship to the test, you should certainly buy the co-op game, It Takes Two, which takes you on a wild and heartfelt journey as two shrunken heroes. However, the only way to survive and explore these vast locations is by working together as a team; therefore, each player must learn to strategize harmoniously to achieve victory.

Portal Companion Collection

Image Source: Valve Corporation/Nvidia Lightspeed Studios

Fans of the Portal franchise can rejoice with the Nintendo Switch’s Companion Collection, showing the return of the sinister A.I. GLaDOS. Through the game’s co-operative mode, players can utilize local, split-screen, or online multiplayer to solve puzzles with the many portals across Aperture Science Laboratories.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Image Source: Omega Force

The following installment of Fire Emblem Warriors, Three Hopes, allows you to fight alongside another player with a split-screen local co-op mode once you reach Chapter 4. With the help of your teammate, you must fight and develop strategies to save Fodlan and maximize the strength of your group.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Image Source: Digital Eclipse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection exhibits 13 notable TMNT games in a revamped Nintendo Switch version, demonstrating a retro ’80s style. Beside Online Play, you can play with a friend or family member locally and fight to protect New York City using the strength of the all-powerful ninjas.

Unravel Two

Image Source: Coldwood Interactive AB

When you dive into the world of Unravel Two, you and your partner must untangle the mysteries of a dark land with an everlasting alliance. Not only do players have to work as a team, but they also have a unique bond that ties them together through a string connection, which can be used to their advantage by swinging across immense distances.

