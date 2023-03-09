All Field Guides Challenges & Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

As a transfer fifth-year student, you’ll be assigned the extra task of collecting Field Guide Pages scattered throughout the world to catch up with your fellow classmates. Fortunately, you’ll be able to unlock valuable gear for your character by achieving certain regions on the map. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Field Guide Pages challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Field Guide Pages Challenges & Rewards, Explained

Out of all the challenges in Hogwarts Legacy, the Field Guide Pages is one of the most complex achievements in the game since it requires you to locate many hidden objects. However, there are plenty of ways to get this job done quickly, including casting Revelio to reveal an item’s location, exploring notable destinations, and finding Field Guide Page waypoints on the map.

So, if you want to know what to expect with this mission, here’s a breakdown of all of its challenges and rewards:

Challenges Rewards Collect 2 Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade Zonko’s Chief Prankster Spectacles Collect 8 Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade Zonko’s Chief Prankster Hat Collect 15 Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade Zonko’s Chief Prankster Coat Collect 25 Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade Zonko’s Chief Prankster Ensemble Collect 2 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Hogwarts Regalia Spectacles Collect 8 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Hogwarts Regalia Gloves Collect 15 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Hogwarts Regalia Hat Collect 25 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Hogwarts Regalia Ensemble Collect 50 Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Hogwarts Regalia Robe Collect 2 Field Guide Pages in the Highlands Highland Explorer Cap Collect 4 Field Guide Pages in the Highlands Highland Explorer Garb Collect 8 Field Guide Pages in the Highlands Highland Explorer Cloak Collect 16 Field Guide Pages in the Highlands Highland Explorer Gloves

Those who aren’t sure where to find these tasks can go to the ‘Challenges’ section in the menu, where you will see your current progress of the Field Guide Pages collection.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Each time you complete a Field Guide Pages challenge, you’ll start over from zero in this region and initiate the next phase. For example, once you achieve the collection of two pages in Hogwarts, you must obtain an additional eight items for the following reward. It’s recommended to start in Hogsmeade due to its small layout and easy-to-find objects in various shops, such as the Three Broomsticks, J. Pippins Potions, and the Magic Neep.

On the other hand, it will take some time to acquire the items in Hogwarts because it features the highest requirement of pages. But, like Hogsmeade, players can go to notable destinations, like Salazar Slytherin’s Scriptorium, the Medusa Painting location, and Honeyduke’s Passageway.

It should be noted that many missions include Field Guide Pages, so it’s best to cast Revelio during these times. In particular, the History Of Magic Class side-quest unlocks a few pages and will only spawn while this class is in session.

As for the Highlands, players must explore the rest of the map (outside of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade) to complete this challenge of Hogwarts Legacy. You can find Field Guide Page waypoints on the map to help you with this feat or search for them during any quests.

Anytime you see something interesting, you should cast Revelio since there will most likely be one of these papers near interesting artifacts or structures, like the Feldcroft Well in the Well, Well, Well quest.

That does it for our guide on all Field Guide Pages challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to take it a step further, you can look at our all quest challenges and rewards guide or explore the relevant links below for additional information.

