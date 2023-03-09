All Quests Challenges & Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy
Earn sweet threads for helping others.
Hogwarts Legacy rewards players with special clothes and accessories for completing various tasks in the game. Simply playing through the story can unlock cool items to dress your student with. Here are all the quest challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.
All Quests Challenges & Rewards
The challenges and rewards for completing Hogwarts Legacy quests can be found within the Quests tab under the Challenges menu to see how far you have progressed in-game. The Quests tab is separated into three categories: Assignments, Main Quests, and Side/Relationship Quests.
Assignments are handed out by professors and often end with learning a new spell. Main Quests are story missions, while Side/Relationship Quests are optional missions given by other students or townsfolk. The rewards given for completing a certain number of challenges are purely cosmetic and do not affect gear scores or give gameplay bonuses. Here is the full list of Quest challenges and rewards:
Complete Assignments
- Completing Two Assignments – Top of the Class Scarf
- Completing Four Assignments – Top of the Class Ensemble
- Completing Six Assignments – Top of the Class Cloak
Complete Main Quests
- Completing Two Main Quests – Legendary Gloves
- Completing Four Main Quests – Legendary Cape
- Completing Six Main Quests – Legendary Armoured Attire
- Completing Eight Main Quests – Legendary Mask
- Completing 14 Main Quests – Stone Necklace
Complete Side/Relationship Quests
- Completing Three Side/Relationship Quests – Bookish Half-Rim Spectacles
- Completing Six Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Gloves
- Completing 10 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Hat
- Completing 18 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Ensemble
- Completing 32 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Overcoat
That are all the quest challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.
