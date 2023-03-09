All Quests Challenges & Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy rewards players with special clothes and accessories for completing various tasks in the game. Simply playing through the story can unlock cool items to dress your student with. Here are all the quest challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Quests Challenges & Rewards

The challenges and rewards for completing Hogwarts Legacy quests can be found within the Quests tab under the Challenges menu to see how far you have progressed in-game. The Quests tab is separated into three categories: Assignments, Main Quests, and Side/Relationship Quests.

Assignments are handed out by professors and often end with learning a new spell. Main Quests are story missions, while Side/Relationship Quests are optional missions given by other students or townsfolk. The rewards given for completing a certain number of challenges are purely cosmetic and do not affect gear scores or give gameplay bonuses. Here is the full list of Quest challenges and rewards:

Complete Assignments

Completing Two Assignments – Top of the Class Scarf

Completing Four Assignments – Top of the Class Ensemble

Completing Six Assignments – Top of the Class Cloak

Complete Main Quests

Completing Two Main Quests – Legendary Gloves

Completing Four Main Quests – Legendary Cape

Completing Six Main Quests – Legendary Armoured Attire

Completing Eight Main Quests – Legendary Mask

Completing 14 Main Quests – Stone Necklace

Complete Side/Relationship Quests

Completing Three Side/Relationship Quests – Bookish Half-Rim Spectacles

Completing Six Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Gloves

Completing 10 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Hat

Completing 18 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Ensemble

Completing 32 Side/Relationship Quests – Lucky Leprechaun Overcoat

That are all the quest challenges and rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

