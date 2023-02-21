Where to Find Medusa Painting in Hogwarts Legacy (& What to Do With It)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry contains many hidden rooms and Easter Eggs, where you can find collectibles and interact with magical objects. In particular, players can locate a mysterious artwork behind one of the many animal symbol doors that will undoubtedly leave them stunned. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the Medusa painting and what to do with it in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Medusa Painting in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can find the Medusa painting in one of the secret rooms near the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. After you teleport there, you can enter the doorway next to the Floo Flame and take a right after the stairs to spot the animal symbol door:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Based on the equations on the entryway, you must change the first icon to this creature to produce the sum of 22:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, you can alter the following symbol on the right into a unicorn to solve the second problem on the door.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The doorway to the Medusa painting will be ready to open, and you’ll find a couple of chests to claim cosmetic and furniture awards.

What to Do With Medusa Painting in Hogwarts Legacy

At the time of writing, the Medusa painting is more or less a simple Easter Egg that you can interact with, in which your character will turn to stone from an unknown source of magic. Players can first cast Revelio to claim the Gorgon Portrait Field Guide Page, providing them with information about the artwork’s origins.

Next, it’s time to have some fun by pressing the designated button near the painting and timing your actions to repel the stone effect with Finite. Those who don’t press the button in time will see a similar spell-cast reaction of Petrificus Totalus, resulting in the character falling to the ground.

You can also repel the attack with the Endurus potion due to its ability to produce rocky skin. If you need more of this item, you can find it at J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade or make them yourself at the Room of Requirement.

There may be a puzzle involved with the portrait in a later update, but as of right now, there doesn’t seem to be anything else to do with it besides the magical stone spell cast.

That does it for our guide on where to find the Medusa painting and what to do with it in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to solve the Key of Admittance puzzle for the Hogwarts Secrets challenge.

Related Posts