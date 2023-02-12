Hogwarts Legacy Well, Well, Well Location & Quest Guide

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

The treasure-hunting adventures of Hogwarts Legacy require players to follow a map around the massive world for valuable cosmetics. In particular, one mission involves a Magical Well that will provide you with a paper, resulting in yet another journey that takes you far away from the castle. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Well, Well, Well quest and where to find it on the map.

Hogwarts Legacy Well, Well, Well Quest Location

The Well, Well, Well quest can be found in the South Hogwarts Region, which will be to the right of the school.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once there, you can interact with the well to begin the mission, but try to be aware of the Medium Bandit Camp above since they will try to eliminate you if caught. It’s also recommended to have one of the flying abilities, like the broomstick or Hippogriff, because players will be traveling a lot during this storyline.

How to Complete Well, Well, Well Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The Magical Well will give you a mysterious map showcasing a structure in the Feldcroft Region (below the Irondale building and near the waypoint for the Ancient Magic Hotspot).

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

At this point, players will see the same bridge from the paper, which will be to the right of the Ancient Magic Hotspot.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

You’ll spot the tree from the map, where you must use Levioso on it to collect the reward, Treasure-Seeker’s Bicorne Hat, from the chest.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can use the hat by pressing ‘Change Appearance’ in the Gear’s Headwear section. However, this item does not bestow any Offence or Defence enhancements and is purely for cosmetic purposes.

That does it for our guide on the Well, Well, Well quest in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with missions, you can check out our Like a Moth to a Flame guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information on the game.

