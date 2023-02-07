How to Complete ‘Like a Moth to a Flame’ in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy features an entirely new, original story and mystery for you to unravel, but there are plenty of interesting side quests for you to engage with as well. These aren’t all that long, but they do offer up some nice cosmetic rewards on the side. Here’s how to complete the Like a Moth to a Flame side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Like a Moth to a Flame Quest Guide

When you first gain control of your character at Hogwarts, you’ll find an NPC named Lenora at the Great Staircase. Speak with her to learn about the mysterious mirror, and you’ll be tasked to complete this side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

First, examine the mirror next to her and light it up with the Lumos spell. Turn to your right, head down the stairs, and you’ll find the area that was reflected in the mirror directly to your left.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Next to the stairs, you’ll see a giant luminescent butterfly resting on the wall. Direct your camera at it and cast Lumos, and the butterfly will start following you. Head back to the mirror where Lenora was, then put away your wand to get the butterfly to fuse with the mirror.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

This will reward you with a Field Guide Page and some experience points. You’ll also want to talk to Lenora again to formally complete the quest and receive a cosmetic reward.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Like a Moth to a Flame side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

