Xbox 360 Marketplace To Be Closed Over the Next Year

The end of an era seems to be upon us. Xbox has announced through the Xbox Support page that the Xbox 360 Marketplace will be closed down sometime within the next year. The website encourages players to purchase any Xbox 360 games and DLC by May 2023, which is presumably around the time the store will begin the closure process.

This news comes in the wake of Xbox’s announcement that about 46 games will be de-listed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace on Feb. 7. This list includes titles like Dark Souls, Left for Dead 2, Mass Effect 2, and more.

While these titles will be removed, Xbox will allow players to redownload games if they are already on their console. These moves will only pertain to purchasing games for the first time. This will also not affect the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S Marketplaces; games that are playable on these consoles through the backward compatibility program will still be available through purchase through those respective digital storefronts.

It appears Microsoft is not the only one that will be removing games from digital stores. PlayStation has recently announced that the PS Plus Collection will no longer be offered to players starting on May 9, 2023, around the time the Xbox 360 Marketplace closure will begin. Interested gamers should make sure to grab the titles available on these services while they still can.

