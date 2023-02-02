When Does the PS Plus Collection End? (& How to Download Each Game)

It was certainly nice while it lasted PS5 users. On Feb. 1, 2023, it was officially revealed that Sony would no longer be offering the PlayStation Plus Collection for Next-Gen owners. So what exactly does this mean for the games you currently own? Here is everything you need to know about when the PS Plus Collection ends and how to download all of its games.

When Does the PS5 PlayStation+ Collection End?

The PlayStation Plus Collection is set to expire on May 9, 2023 on PS5. This has been a benefit for Next-Gen Sony users ever since 2020, but the company has decided to discontinue the ability to download these games through this specific format.

Luckily, you can still download and access these titles before then, as long as you’re still a PlayStation Plus member. To make sure you get all the games properly, you’ll have to follow a few simple steps.

All PS Plus Collection Games & How To Download

Open your PS5 and go to the Collections section of the PlayStation Store. Scroll down to “The PS Plus Collection.” Scroll to the right and click on ‘View All.’ Download the 19 available games.

Once you get to this point, you’ll be able to download the following games:

Now that you have everything you need to know about when the PS Plus Collection ends and how to download all of its games, then it’s time to start downloading and playing all of these great titles!

