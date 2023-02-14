Who Is Your Big Bang Theory Soulmate for Valentine’s? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out

Image Source: CBS

It’s hard to believe that CBS’s The Big Bang Theory ended way back in 2019. From its loveable camaraderie between the oddball gang of misfits at the heart of the show to its nerd culture geek-speak gags to its surprisingly poignant heartfelt moments, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s hugely popular sitcom continues to be a resonant force in our hearts and minds.

And with Valentine’s Day hitting today, we thought that now would be the perfect time to find out who your Big Bang Theory soulmate is. Is it the socially awkward child prodigy, Sheldon Cooper? Is it the confident and streetwise, Penny? Or is it the calm and loyal, Leonard Hofstadter? Well, all you’ll need to do is answer these ten meticulously crafted questions and we’ll be able to figure out who your Big Bang Theory crush is.

So, without further ado, grab your Star Trek uniforms, laminate those roommate agreements, and come join us as we take a trip back to Apartment 4A in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Oh, and please make sure to share who your Big Bang Theory soulmate is in the comment section below. And don’t forget… that’s my spot!

Who Is Your Big Bang Theory Soulmate? Find Out in This Personality Quiz When it comes to relationships, what do you prefer? Someone who takes the bull by the horns Someone who is chill and goes with the flow Someone who's super romantic Someone who is patient and caring Someone who wants to be worshiped like a god For Valentine's Day, what would be your ideal date? A day trip on the Orient express A night of Netflix and chill A fancy candlelit dinner Not sure, I've never been on a date What do you think is the ideal Valentine's Day gift? A comic book store gift card Flowers and chocolate A brand new video game Some pretty jewellery I'd ask my Valentine and find out what he/she really wants first A Neil Diamond album In school, which of these was your favorite subject? Drama PE English Biology Physics None of the above, I was too busy kissing behind the bike shed Which of these is your favorite superhero? Batman Spider-Man Superman The Flash Aquaman Wonder Woman None, I'm just not that into superheroes If you fancied someone, how would you approach them? Give them a sexy one-liner Don't speak to them, and wait for them to approach you Wait for your friend to introduce you Play it cool and just be yourself What do you look for in a partner? A good listener Someone who is super clever Someone who is passionate Someone who is loyal Which of these would you prefer to watch? Game of Thrones Indiana Jones Harry Potter Star Wars Doctor Who Little House on The Prairie Mary Poppins Star Trek How would your friends describe you? Socially awkward Popular Someone who enjoys being alone Kind and caring Super funny What is your most prized possession? Your intelligence Your pets Your magic set Your video game collection Your Neil Diamond CD collection Your confidence Your comic book collection Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including other ones on Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Guardians of the Galaxy, Terminator 2, The Shining, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, James Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.

Image Sources: CBS (via Looper, Stacker, Screen Rant, and CBR)

Related Posts