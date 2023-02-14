Who Is Your Big Bang Theory Soulmate for Valentine’s? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
Who’s yours?
It’s hard to believe that CBS’s The Big Bang Theory ended way back in 2019. From its loveable camaraderie between the oddball gang of misfits at the heart of the show to its nerd culture geek-speak gags to its surprisingly poignant heartfelt moments, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s hugely popular sitcom continues to be a resonant force in our hearts and minds.
And with Valentine’s Day hitting today, we thought that now would be the perfect time to find out who your Big Bang Theory soulmate is. Is it the socially awkward child prodigy, Sheldon Cooper? Is it the confident and streetwise, Penny? Or is it the calm and loyal, Leonard Hofstadter? Well, all you’ll need to do is answer these ten meticulously crafted questions and we’ll be able to figure out who your Big Bang Theory crush is.
So, without further ado, grab your Star Trek uniforms, laminate those roommate agreements, and come join us as we take a trip back to Apartment 4A in Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Oh, and please make sure to share who your Big Bang Theory soulmate is in the comment section below. And don’t forget… that’s my spot!
Who Is Your Big Bang Theory Soulmate? Find Out in This Personality Quiz
If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including other ones on Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Guardians of the Galaxy, Terminator 2, The Shining, The Big Bang Theory, Rick & Morty, James Bond villains, and even one on iconic horror movies.
Image Sources: CBS (via Looper, Stacker, Screen Rant, and CBR)
- Big Bang Theory & Friends Fans Are Only Now Realising Sheldon & Joey Are Almost the Same Character
- Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch Once Lost a Job Because of Her “Hobbit Hands”
- Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
- Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters
- Phoebe or Penny? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz