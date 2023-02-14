Valorant Patch 6.03 Notes: Killjoy & Raze Get Nerfed
Some much-needed balancing changes are the focus of today’s Valorant Patch 6.03.
There’s a new Valorant update on the way, and it’s set to make some small but impactful nerfs to two of the game’s top-performing Agents: Killjoy, and Raze. The former has shot to the very highest Agent Tier following a nerf to Chamber last year, while the latter Riot feels is getting a bit too much info from her utility. Let’s get stuck into the full Valorant Patch 6.03 notes.
Agent Updates
Killjoy
With Chamber’s recent balance and the increased reliability of Killjoy’s Lockdown ult, she has recently sprung up as the premier Sentinel Agent in the game. When we took on systemic damage and health interactions in Patch 5.12, we decided not to reduce Killjoy’s Turret health given her place in the ecosystem at the time. Given her place today, we are making the changes below.
- Turret (E) health decreased 125 >>> 100
- Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow for opponents to have an easier time destroying it, particularly with weaker weapons.
- Lockdown (X) point cost increased 7 >>> 8
- We’re happy with Killjoy’s Ult being powerful when opponents don’t have a plan to push or contest it, but feel the frequency is too high for the reliability it now offers.
Raze
We feel the duration of Boom Bot has led to a larger recon footprint than we felt was healthy, in regards to the ability’s secondary output. We are decreasing the amount of space the ability can cover in order to sharpen Boom Bot as a tool Raze and her team can use to follow up around angles.
- Boom Bot (C) duration decreased 10s >>> 5s
Modes Updates
Swiftplay
- Remember when we told you the Swiftplay Beta would end in January. We sorta lied. Everyone decided to just keep it on. Please keep sending us your feedback, though!
Social Updates
- Added Real Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start) to the Agent Select screen.
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair heights to fit within our standardized vertical range
- AI (such as Skye’s Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender’s spawn area
- Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X)
Patch 6.03 will go live later today. You can read more about Killjoy’s nerf here. Don’t expect a new skin line until the following week since the VCT LOCK//IN Knife is still in the store during the current esports tournament. You can look forward to the Night Market, though, which goes live tomorrow, Feb. 15.
