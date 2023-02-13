Valorant LOCK IN Viewers Guide; All Teams, Groups, Matches, & How to Watch

Image Source: Riot Games

After what feels like ages, the Valorant Champions Tour is finally kicking off in Brazil, with VCT LOCK//IN marking the beginning of a new chapter for Riot Game’s tac FPS juggernaut. 32 of the best teams in the world are competing, but only one can claim the crown. For all newcomers and veterans: here’s the ultimate guide featuring everything you need to know about LOCK IN.

What is Valorant LOCK//IN?

VCT LOCK//IN is the inaugural tournament of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour, but its meaning is much greater than the start of the competitive calendar year. 2023 is the first year of franchised Valorant esports, with Riot Games selecting thirty teams from around the world to enter this formalized league.

LOCK IN will feature all thirty of those teams and two invited teams from China, to compete in a grueling single-elimination format over the course of three weeks, starting Feb. 13 until March 4. The competition will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, and will feature plenty of familiar and new faces as teams settle in to showcase how the offseason treated them.

What Is the Prize Pool for LOCK//IN?

The prize pool for VCT LOCK//IN is a $500,000 split between all thirty-two teams depending on their placements. The prize pool distribution is as follows:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd – 4th: $40,000

5th – 8th: $25,000

9th – 16th: $10,000

17th – 32nd: $5,000

One thing to note is that with the release of the VCT LOCK//IN in-game bundle, 50% of the purchases will go to participating teams. The bundle itself is in the shop until March 7, 2022, so be sure to check out our guide on how to nab it to support your favorite teams.

All VCT LOCK//IN Matches and Groups

VCT LOCK//IN is the biggest event Valorant esports and Riot Games have organized to date. All thirty-two teams will compete in a single-elimination format over the course of three weeks, with only one claiming the crown. Below, you’ll find the format for Alpha and Omega Group including relevant times and dates. Days listed as “Dark Days” means no matches are played that day.

Week One: Alpha Group

KOI vs NRG

DetonatioN FM vs. Giants

Gen G vs LOUD (Delayed until Feb. 15 due to illness)

(Delayed until Feb. 15 due to illness) FunPlus Phoenix vs Karmine Corp

BBL Esports vs DRX

Cloud9 vs Paper Rex

Team Heretics vs Evil Geniuses

MIBR vs Talon Esports

Week Two: Omega Group Bracket

Following the first week, the second week will commence between the Omega Group. These matchups will feature:

Team Liquid vs Team Secret

NAVI vs KRÜ Esports

ZETA DIVISION vs Leviatán

Team Vitality vs Global Esports

FUT Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon

100 Thieves vs. Edward Gaming

Sentinels vs. Fnatic

T1 vs. FURIA

How to Watch VCT LOCK//IN

Time to get the party started! Check out the #VCTLOCKIN Watch Party hosts. pic.twitter.com/vIhCdLdyoo — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 11, 2023

The primary space to watch VCT LOCK//IN will be the official media channels for Valorant, such as the Twitch and YouTube platforms. Much like previous Valorant events, there will be official co-streams running featuring some of the biggest names in the Valorant scene.

If interested in any of the co-streams, check out their official streaming platforms, during the time they stream! Viewers will also gain access to in-game rewards called “Drops” as long as their Twitch and Riot Games accounts are linked.

Who Will Win VCT LOCK//IN?

Rounding out the ultimate LOCK//IN viewer guide, it’s our “pick ’ems.” Speaking to our panel of Valorant experts, we’ve rounded up our top five teams you should watch, as these teams have the greatest chance of making Brazil theirs.

Senior Editor Alex Gibson’s Picks:

NaVi

Liquid

LOUD

100 Thieves

FNATIC

Contributing Writer John Esposito’s Picks:

100 Thieves

Cloud9

FNATIC

LOUD

Leviatán

With that, that’s everything you need to know about VCT LOCK//IN, Valorant’s biggest tournament to date. For more Valorant news, check out our related section below.

