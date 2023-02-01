This 2024 Stealth-Game About Ruins & Robot Legions Is Essentially a Reverse Terminator

Image Source: Storm in a Teacup via Twinfinite

Developer Storm in a Cup has announced its latest project, Steel Seed, with a debut announcement trailer that teases a world in ruins, forcing humanity underground to start anew while AI occupies the surface. Contrary to the typical sci-fi story of mankind’s fight against the machines, though, it’s actually humans who have caused Earth’s downfall, though. It’s tentatively scheduled for a release in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

But as you’ll see above, a new threat has arisen on the surface whose origin remains unclear as to whether it is human or AI. Players are set to uncover the meaning behind the chaos, with the protagonist wielding a rather fearsome-looking blade as they must contend with the monstrosities that await.

Steel Seed marks a notable shift from Storm in a Teacup’s previous work, as the team also released Close to the Sun in 2019: a first-person horror game set in 1897. The team’s latest work will blend action-adventure and stealth into one final package, with the trailer giving off vibes eerily reminiscent of Nier: Automata and Steelrising.

