The Day Before Dev Releases Statement Following YouTube Trademark Claims

Image via Fntastic and Mytona

Fntastic, the developer behind The Day Before, has issued a statement following a trademark claim made against their YouTube videos.

The statement was released via the company’s official Twitter account on Feb. 12. In the statement, the company provides some additional information regarding when the trademark claims were made against the company’s videos and what their plans are moving forward.

“3 facts: 1) The so-called ‘owner’ of the rights to the title is the creator of the calendar app, which has nothing to do with the games category. 2) After we announced the game in 2021, he also wanted to take over the title and filed for trademarks ahead of us. 3) He ambiguously offers to contact him to discuss something, but what?” the statement reads. “We’ll fight. Power is in the truth.”

At least one of the YouTube videos in question was linked in a reply to the Tweet containing the statement, and does lead to a video that is currently unavailable due to a trademark claim by a third party. The video appears to be either the recent gameplay reveal or another more recent piece of promotional material, though exactly which of the two it is remains uncertain. Why it was made unavailable while the other videos related to the game remained up on the channel is unclear as well.

The statement comes after several weeks of speculation about the game and whether it is a legitimate product in development. Several odd circumstances, including a sudden trademark dispute right before the game’s intended release date and surfacing evidence that assets and elements used in trailers were taken from other titles, have left many questioning if The Day Before is a real product.

Regardless, The Day Before is currently set to release on Nov. 10, 2023 on PC. For more on the game, we’ve got an array of related articles you can look through down below.

