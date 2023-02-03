The Day Before Release Date: Will It Actually Come Out?

Image Source: Fntastic

Developed by Fntastic, The Day Before is an upcoming survival MMO set in a post-apocalyptic world with zombies and guns. It looks pretty good, at least from all the footage that’s been released so far, but we wouldn’t blame you if you were starting to feel a little skeptical about whether it’s actually ever going to come out. Here’s what you need to know about The Day Before’s release date.

When Is The Day Before Releasing?

According to Fntastic, The Day Before is set to be released for PS5, Xbox, and PC on Nov. 10, 2023.

It was originally slated for a March 2023 release, but after a trademark dispute regarding the game’s title surfaced, Fntastic announced the delay and also pushed back their plans to release a new gameplay video. Since then, that gameplay video has been released and it does look good, but there’s still a bit of skepticism surrounding it, especially with evidence that indicates that the developers and publisher have been aware of the trademark claim for months before it came out.

Not only that, a mod on the game’s official Discord server has also publicly stated that they’re now unsure whether the game is even real, which is never a good sign in the industry.

For now, we’re choosing to take Fntastic at face value. They’ve set the release date for Nov. 10, 2023, and while the game’s Steam page is still blocked, maybe that’ll get sorted in the next few months.

