Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 121
Denji continues to have terrible luck on dates.
As the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga has been exclusively digital since it started, it is much easier to keep track of new chapter releases. This typically means a noticeable wait between each new part of the story, which might make fans extra eager for what comes next. Here’s when chapter 121 of Chainsaw man will be coming out, and story spoilers for those who want to know what happens next.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 Come Out?
The publishing of Chainsaw Man through the Viz Media site has been a little inconsistent as of late, with releases being either weekly or every other week. With that said, this is only a week to wait, and chapter 121 will be out on Feb. 21. It is unknown if chapter 122 will follow after only a week, and we won’t know until chapter 121 has been out for a day or so.
What Happens in Chainsaw Man Chapter 121?
As every chapter is uploaded directly by Viz Media, there isn’t much chance for story beats to leak ahead of time. However, there are certain things we can guess will happen based on the events in chapter 120.
Chapter 120 ended with Nayuta completely ruining Denji’s date and erasing Asa’s recent memory so that she would think she was stood up. Nayuta didn’t fully sense that Asa is the Justice Devil, but she was jealous and didn’t like Asa’s smell.
The chapter ended with Asa being angry at Denji for forgetting their date and then being met by Hirofumi, who invites her to hang out. As the current goal of the Justice Devil within Asa is to find powerful weapons to use against Chainsaw Man, the coolheaded Devil Hunter might have a bleak future ahead of him.
This is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 120 release date and some story spoilers. Check out the links below for more Chainsaw Man news and guides.
