Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 120
Justice Devil dates Chainsaw Man.
The Chainsaw Man manga is firmly in the Academy Saga that makes up part two by this point, but things aren’t going smoothly for Asa and Denji. After the events of previous chapters saw them both trapped, they move forward with what they learned about each other. Here is when you can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 120 to come out and story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does Chainsaw Man 120 Come Out?
The digital release of Chainsaw Man chapters through the Viz Media site has been slightly inconsistent. Sometimes they follow a weekly release schedule; other times, they follow a bi-weekly one. Due to that, readers can expect chapter 120 to come out on either Feb. 7 or Feb. 14. This can be narrowed down a little better once chapter 119 has been out for a couple of days.
What Happens in Chapter 120?
After the events at the aquarium that ended in chapter 117, things have been more mellow with the characters. Though, Asa seems to be obsessed with the fact that turning Denji into a “spinal cord sword” didn’t work with her Justice Devil powers.
Chapter 118 featured Denji’s awesome date idea (movie marathon at a nearby theater for $20) falling flat but somewhat salvaged by Asa just about inviting herself to his place. Chapter 120 will likely feature more date hijinks. Though most importantly, it will reveal more about Nayuta, who hasn’t been seen since she was first introduced as Makima’s reincarnation in chapter 97.
Considering Denji is still trying his best to reveal to people that he’s actually Chainsaw Man, this might be when he gets his wish. However, not knowing Asa’s secret would make that dangerous.
This is everything you need to know about the release date and some story spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 120. Check out the links below for more of our Chainsaw Man content and character guides.
