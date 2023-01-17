Release Date & Spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 119
Follow the rules to stay alive.
The Chainsaw Man manga continues to be one of the biggest Shonen series around, so it’s no surprise you’re eager to find the release date and spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 119. This is especially true given the major revelations made in Chapter 118, and the implications they have for the series moving forward. Luckily, we’ve compiled all the answers you’re looking for in this guide. As the title suggests though, there are *Spoilers Ahead,* so tread carefully.
When Does Chainsaw Man 119 Come Out? Answered
As it currently stands, Chainsaw Man 119 should release around 8 a.m. PST and 10 a.m. EST on Jan 31 via Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app and website. It is unlikely to release any earlier via raw scans, as Part 2 of the series is published online via Shonen Jump’s Jump+ digital publication service, meaning raws can’t be reliably translated and released early.
This should come as little surprise to those who have been following the series recently. Since it entered its second part, the series has been releasing bi-weekly on a fairly consistent basis. This is unlikely to change, too, as most authors who make the switch from weekly to bi-weekly publication stick with this practice due to the extra time this gives them to complete chapters.
What Happens in Chapter 119?
As for what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 119, we can hazard a few guesses based on what happened in Chapter 118.
Because Asa convinced Denji to bring her to his place to hang out, it’s likely that we’ll finally get to see what his home life has been like since he transitioned to being a “normal” high schooler. This will likely result in Denji and Asa growing closer, while the president of the Devil Hunters club might become involved due to his spying on them.
We’re also likely to see Nayuta again for the first time in Part 2, though it might not be as cheery of a reunion as you might hope. Denji gives Asa a rather foreboding warning about following rules when he accepts Asa’s request, meaning Nayuta may end up using her Control Devil powers against those that enter her home.
This is all just speculation, though, and we won’t know what the chapter entails until it is fully released.
That’s all there is to know about the release date and spoilers for Chainsaw Man Chapter 119. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.
