PlayStation Teases God of War Ragnarok Fimbulwinter Coming to Super Bowl LVII

The PlayStation Canada Facebook and Instagram accounts are starting off February with a bang, stirring up speculation about what could be in the works for God of War Ragnarok with a mysterious new post that teased the God of War Ragnarok Fimbulwinter coming to Super Bowl LVII.

While brief, the post gives out the date of the NFL’s Super Bowl, which is always known for having important commercials, and also teases that a New Game+ update could be a part of the announcement.

God of War Ragnarok was released on Nov. 8, 2022, for the PS4 and PS5 to raucous acclaim, proving to be a worthy successor to the beloved God of War installment from 2018. Due to the enormous scope of Ragnarok, due to the development team putting their all into making this the best game they possibly could, they left no room for downloadable content like an expansion.

The 2018 God of War release saw a similar scenario in that is never received a DLC expansion, but it did receive a New Game Plus mode added as downloadable content after its release. Since the release of the sequel, developer Santa Monica Studios has confirmed that New Game Plus is set to arrive to God of War Ragnarok during the Spring of 2023.

Spring is right around the corner, but what could possibly be being teased by PlayStation now? Fans are hoping the makers have changed their minds and may have some new DLC in store for the game. If so, we certainly do not mind, as this was one of our favorite games of last year. Fimbulwinter is coming to Super Bowl LVII, so grab a scarf and keep your eyes peeled on Feb.12, 2023.

