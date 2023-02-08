Pikmin 4 Gets Full Reveal Trailer, Oatchi the Dog Steals the Show

Pikmin 4 finally received its full reveal trailer after being briefly teased during a Nintendo Direct last year. During the Nintendo Direct, we saw roughly three minutes of gameplay and footage of what we can expect from the game.

The strange planet environment is absolutely gorgeous as we are reintroduced to familiar Pikmin friends from previous games. Also, a new type of Pikmin called Ice Pikmin were also introduced for the first time. They can be used not only to attack enemies but also freeze small bodies of water.

The best part of the trailer, though, was the introduction of a dog companion called Oatchi. He befriends the player to help deal with enemies as well as finding missing castaways. This is a new mechanic that will help with exploration as well as tackling big challenges along the way.

Finally, we got a release date for Pikmin 4 during this trailer. The game will release this summer on July 21 for the Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the full reveal trailer that premiered during the Nintendo Direct below.