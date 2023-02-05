Ori Developer Calls Upcoming Project “Our Zelda”

A developer from Moon Studios has shared their opinion on the company’s next project, and it definitely seems aimed at bringing fans aboard the hype train.

In a post made to his official Twitter account on Feb. 3, Moon Studios’ Creative Director and CEO Thomas Mahler offered some input regarding a title that the company has been working on for the past seven years and which has yet to be revealed officially.

“Ori was our ‘Mario’, this is our ‘Zelda’. That was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015,” Mahler wrote. “We then committed to Wisps, which allowed us to give this project more time in the oven so that we’d then be able to turn it into a full-blown ARPG.”

Ori was our 'Mario', this is our 'Zelda'.



That was my thought when I first started prototyping our new project back in 2015.



We then committed to Wisps, which allowed us to give this project more time in the oven so that we'd then be able to turn it into a full-blown ARPG. — thomasmahler (@thomasmahler) February 4, 2023

Further specifics about the upcoming game were provided in reply threads for the Tweet. Mahler confirmed that the game would have a different art style compared to the Ori games, and that Moon Studios had signed with Private Division for the game’s publication to make it a non-exclusive release.

Past these details though, it’s still unknown what this game will be called, when it will release, and which platforms it will release on. It’s likewise unknown when this game will be revealed, or if there are specific plans to reveal it on a specific date.

The tweet marks the first bit of news regarding a potential release from Moon Studios in quite some time. Their last game, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, released on Mar. 11, 2020 for the Xbox One and PC. It then saw ports released for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S as the year went on, and there hasn’t been news of the studio’s next project since these ports were released.

For more on all the latest news around Moon Studios’ titles, check out any of the related articles down below.

Related Posts