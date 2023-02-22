New Valorant Skin Bundle ‘Reverie’ Has a Colorful Stained Glass Design

Riot Games is readying itself to launch another of its Valorant skin bundles, but whether this next one proves popular remains to be seen. Revealed today over on Twitter, the ‘Reverie’ skins have a stained glass design that is reminiscent of a church window, with each weapon boasting a colorful array of different panels that look similar to glass shards.

As you can see in the image above, the Valorant Reverie bundle features the following weapons:

Classic

Martial

Guardian

Phantom

Knife Melee

The bundle is set to go live in the store later today, Feb. 22. There’s no word yet on whether there are different upgrade tiers, and nor do we have information on the price. At a glance, and based on the fact that we’ve recently had a special edition VCT LOCK//IN skin, I’m going to assume it’s a fair entry-level bundle that won’t feature SFX, kill banners, and all the other features you’d associate with more expensive bundles. We’ll have to wait and see, though.

Until then, check out my latest feature on why the stun in Valorant sucks and needs a buff! Or you can read up on Twinfinite's excellent VCT LOCK//IN viewers guide, which has all the results and a full schedule.

