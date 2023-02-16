Mundfish Promises Atomic Heart Isn’t Just a DOOM, Bioshock, or Wolfenstein Clone

A little under a week away from the release date of Atomic Heart is all parts of the gaming community can talk about, as fans can’t wait to see what Mundfish has in store in this alternative history FPS action RPG. Like many other games in the genre, the title has drawn comparisons to other successful titles, including DOOM, Bioshock, and Wolfenstein.

When talking with Wccftech about these comparisons, Mundfish founder Robert Bagratuni waved off that mindset, reiterating that Atomic Heart is its own unique game.

To be honest, I don’t think this is an accurate comparison. While our game does have some parallels with such great games like DOOM, Wolfenstein, and Bioshock, we wanted to construct Atomic Heart to feel unique and fresh. If there is a need to compare, then our game, like Bioshock, surely contains a greater level of immersion, possibilities for combinations of weapons, and special abilities compared to some others of the genre. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, our game will leave players with completely new feelings, and they will understand that the Atomic Heart stands out with a mix of intriguing stories, ruthless battles, and amazing segments with challenging puzzles.

Atomic Heart is set to release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 21, 2023. The game will also be available on Day One for Game Pass subscribers. While you wait, be sure to check out all of the related content we’ve got for it right down below, including unlock and preload times.

