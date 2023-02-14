Atomic Heart Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

The upcoming first-person shooter Atomic Heart imagines an alternative history of the USSR in the 1950s, where a scientific breakthrough has brought about massive strides in energy and advanced AI. The game is set to be a lengthy adventure and will require a great amount of space on the hard drive. Those looking to get in on launch day should be prepared. Here is everything to know about the preload and unlock times for Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart Preload Times

Currently, only the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store versions can already be preloaded at the time of this writing. Atomic Heart will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on the day of release and can preload the game.

The game is launching for PS4, PS5, and Steam on the same day of its release, but there is no option to preload for those versions yet. The preload for those platforms could come closer to its release.

Those looking to get in early should do as soon as possible as the size of the Xbox version is 78.66GB, while the Steam version is recommending at least 90GB of space. The size of the PlayStation versions has not been detailed yet, though could be around the same based on PC and Xbox.

Atomic Heart Unlock Times

There are currently no scheduled times for when Atomic Heart will specifically unlock and can be accessed to play. The game will be launching for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on Feb. 21, 2023. You can check out how big the install size is here.

That is everything to know about the preload and unlock times for Atomic Heart. Stay with Twinfinite for more Atomic Hearts coverage, our thoughts on the game, and other helpful guides found in the links below.

