What Is Atomic Heart’s Install Size? Explained

Image Source: Mundfish

Developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment, the eagerly anticipated post-apocalyptic blend of first-person shooter and RPG, Atomic Heart, is getting a lot of eyeballs thanks to its unique Soviet Union backdrop and its BioShock-esque vibe. For those who’ve arrived here, you may be pondering a specific question: What is Atomic Heart’s install size to help me prepare for its download? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Big is Atomic Heart’s Install Size? Explained

At the time of writing, we currently only know the install size of the PC and the Xbox Series X|S iterations of Atomic Heart. More specifically, the PC version of Atomic Heart weighs in at a rather sizeable 90GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S version comes in at a slightly more manageable 78.66GB.

Ostensibly, the Xbox Series X|S install size of the game is usually quite comparable to the PS5 version, while the Xbox One and PS4 iteration of Atomic Heart will likely weigh less than their next-gen brethren because, technically speaking, the last-gen versions are inferior forms of the game with reduced textures, longer load times, and lower resolutions.

Still, as we learn more about the PS5, PS4, and Xbox One install sizes of the game, we’ll make sure to update this guide to help keep you in the loop.

So, that wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to clue you in on what Atomic Heart’s install size is. For more on Atomic Heart, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

