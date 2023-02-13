Mara Sov Returns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance; Season of the Deep Also Revealed

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Lightfall DLC is a mere two weeks away in Destiny 2, and Bungie has revealed their plans for the game’s future in a new “State of the Game” post. Within the update, the developers gave a basic breakdown of their goals for their upcoming weapon crafting, difficulty, and power changes.

The real standout bit of information came in the form of a first look and tease at Seasons 20 and 21. Alongside the Lightfall DLC, Season of Defiance will launch on Feb. 28, 2023.

Coming in Season of Defiance:



💠 Fewer competing currencies

💠 Seasonal currency replaced by a singular key

💠 Keys can drop from seasonal activities

💠 Chests are bonuses, not requirements

💠 Fewer, more potent vendor upgrades pic.twitter.com/aWO0X4EMYv — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 13, 2023

In this teaser image is the queen, Mara Sov, who appears to be the main focus this time. This would be the first time since Season of the Lost that Mara Sov would be the main focus, which was four seasons ago. However, the image also displays Cabal ships in the background while the Guardians appear to be standing on a Vex plate.

This raises many questions about what the theme will be this time around. In some trailers for the Lightfall DLC, there were quick shots of the Vex network, indicating a possible Season of the Splicer revamp, though Mara Sov being in the picture makes it all the more confusing.

Finally, Season 21 has been titled “Season of the Deep,” with no other information revealed for it. “The Deep” is a clear reference to the Hive Worm Gods, which was heavily referred to during the Witch Queen DLC. Its doubtful players will be going toe to toe against the Worm Gods, but it’s exciting to see a season being focused around them.

Either way, the hype for the Lightfall DLC and beyond grows ever higher, and hopefully, Bungie has more in store before it releases on Feb. 28, 2023.

Related Posts