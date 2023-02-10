How To Fix the Out of Video Memory Error in Hogwarts Legacy

Image source: Avalanche Software

Encountering the “Out of Video Memory error” while playing Hogwarts Legacy is one of the worst things that could happen to Harry Potter fans. This usually occurs when your graphics card doesn’t have enough free VRAM to allocate to the game. As a result, the error shows up the on the screen, and the game crashes instantly. But worry not, as we’ll show some methods to fix the Out of Video Memory error in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Out of Video Memory Error

Hogwarts Legacy’s ‘Out of Video Memory’ error can be caused by various factors, ranging from an outdated driver to corrupted files. To troubleshoot this issue effectively, let’s examine each potential solution individually.

With a bit of patience, you’ll be able to get your game back up and running in no time. Let’s dive in.

Update Graphics Driver

For a seamless experience, it’s important to keep your graphics driver updated. The easiest way to do this is by visiting the official website of your graphics card manufacturer, such as Nvidia or AMD, and downloading the latest version.

Another option is to use third-party driver update utilities to fix any crashing problems you may encounter while playing Hogwarts Legacy. Some Windows computers also require you to update them manually, via the Update and Security section of the PC’s control panel.

Set the Game’s Priority To High

Changing the game’s resource priority is one of the effective to patch common errors, as your system will allocate more resources to Hogwarts Legacy to ensure a seamless experience. Here’s how to do it:

Right-click on the Windows taskbar and select Task Manager. Find Steam in the list of running applications and right-click on it. From the menu, select “Go to details.” Find “HogwartsLegacy.exe” in the list of processes, right-click on it, and select “Set priority.” Choose “High” from the options, and click OK to save your changes.

Restart Steam

Restarting the Steam client is also a good solution to fix the Out of Video Memory issue. To do this, simply close the program by clicking on the “X” button in the top right corner or using the task manager by pressing Ctrl/Alt/Delete.

Once it has been ended, just start Steam again by clicking on the app to check if the problem is solved.

Close Background Apps

Since Hogwarts Legacy is a graphic-intensive game, the GPU resources are used intensively, and if other apps are running in the background, the performance can be significantly impacted. In simple words, apps running in the background can consume a significant amount of system resources.

Therefore, it’s essential to close all background apps before installing any game so that the device has adequate resources to allocate to the game. This can once again be done by checking your task manager by pressing Ctrl/Alt/Delete.

Update Windows

To enhance the performance of your gaming setup, ensure that your Windows system is updated. You can access Windows updates by going to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and clicking on “Check for updates.” If any updates are present, install them and then restart the game.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s ‘Out of Video Memory’ error. Be sure to check out the rest of our Hogwarts Legacy guides below, including who Professor Weasley is in the game.

