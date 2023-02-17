Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Kemono’s come in all shapes and sizes in Wild Hearts. Some are very straightforward, while others, like the Gritdog, can make your head turn upside down in confusion. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Gritdog in Wild Hearts.

How To Beat Gritdog In Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Gritdog is the first Earth-based Kemono you’ll encounter, and it’s unlike any other Kemono you’ve fought thus far. While it uses typical physical moves like swiping its tail or charging at you, it has a unique ability that sets itself apart from the rest. The Gritdog uses a magnetic field produced by the build-up of materials in its tail to manipulate ironsand for powerful attacks. That black dust you see on the ground near is the ironsand, which it uses in a variety of ways.

The main attack you need to watch out for is the Vacuum Blast. Gritdog will sit up and begin pulling in everything around it, including you. After a few seconds, it will expel all of it, dealing massive damage if you are close to it. You can use your Spring Karakuri to get away from it, but you need to be quick about it, as the window to escape is very short.

Otherwise, Gritdog is exceptionally weak to the Wind element, with every part of its body having a three-star weakness other than its tail. Try aiming for the head to get extra damage in.

Gritdog (Rage Mode)

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Gritdog’s rage mode is where things get crazy. Not only does it become hyper aggressive towards you, but it will now spam its ironsand abilities, including a powered up Vacuum Blast that hits harder than before. However, if you’re able to successfully dodge the onslaught of attacks, eventually, it will wear itself out, and will need to “recharge” its ironsand. This is a massive opportunity for you to deal a lot of damage to it before it’s able to retaliate.

When enough damage is dealt, swing your weapon to deal the finishing blow, and you will have successfully hunted a Gritdog.

That’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Gritdog in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to get Light Stone, and more below.

