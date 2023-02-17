Image Source: EA.com

Monster Hunter games feature a variety of items to collect throughout the game, and Wild Hearts is no exception. Some items, like the Lightstone, need clarification on acquiring correctly. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Lightstone in Wild Hearts.

Where to Find Lightstone In Wild Hearts

To acquire a Lightstone, you’ll need to gain access to Fuyufusagi Fort, which is the Ice biome. Like other ores and minerals, these can be obtained from any part of this biome, you just need to know what to look out for.

What distinguishes Lightstones is their orange glow, unlike other ores that normally have a blue glow to them. When you do find a spawn location for the crafting material, make a note of it so that you can return here and harvest it again later on.

Note that Fuyufusagi Fort is the only location in the game where you can harvest them, so keep track of where they spawn if you need more in the future.

What Is Lightstone Used For?

Similarly to other items in the game, Lightstones are used to help upgrade or forge new weapons and armor. Specifically, it’s mainly used for Fuyufusagi Fort region monsters, such as the Icytusk as an example.

When used towards gear, you’ll need multiple of these shiny stones to finish an upgrade, so make sure to stock up ahead of time. In some cases, they’ll also be required to unblock certain dragon pits across the map, so gathering a high quantity of them would be recommended.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Lightstone in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to defeat Kingtusk, and more below.

Related Posts