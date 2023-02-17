Hogwarts Legacy Mod Resolves the Hint Issue That Plagued God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Avalanche Software

One of the best things about mods is that it allows dedicated and knowledgeable gamers to adopt an “if the developers won’t do it, I will do it myself” attitude regarding all sorts of issues affecting a game. In God of War Ragnarok, players were frequently annoyed that nearby characters during puzzles would give the solutions with zero prompting. The same issue plagues Hogwarts Legacy, but a PC modder has decided they wouldn’t let it keep happening.

This has led to the creation of the Hogwarts Legacy Puzzle Hint Voiceover Remover by modder HaywirePhoenix over at Nexus Mods. If this speaks to you (pun intended), know that it is only available if the game’s language is set to English. The mod page doesn’t detail why this is, but it’s presumably because the mod goes into the files and removes all the puzzle hint dialogue from the whole game, and the modder only knows English.

If you’d like to enjoy figuring things out for yourself without the game trying to be too helpful, this will give you peace during puzzles.

Some users in the mod’s comments have also requested the removal of lines from some of the game’s more talkative characters, such as Deek.

It’s highly likely that something similar to this will be created for God of War Ragnarok when it eventually finds its way to PC. However, the best outcome in this situation would be if developers take the hint and make characters offering help with puzzles something you can toggle on or off through a menu.

