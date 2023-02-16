Genshin Impact’s Tighnari Voice Actor to Be Replaced After Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct, miHoYo Confirms

Image Source: miHoYo

Just last week, allegations of inappropriate conduct against Elliot Gindi, who voices Tighnari in Genshin Impact, came to light. An extensive Google Doc was unveiled, complete with screenshots and conversations indicating that Gindi had engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations with fans, many of whom were underage.

Since these allegations have come to light, miHoYo has remained silent on the matter until today, where the studio confirmed that Gindi will no longer voice Tighnari in Genshin Impact in subsequent versions and updates of the game. The studio tweeted out a statement today, mentioning that they have been in talks with Gindi’s voice recording agency, and that he will be replaced due to a breach of contract.

After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023

The studio has not yet announced who will be taking on Tighnari’s role going forward, but for now, at least we know miHoYo is taking action. We’ll keep you updated as more details come our way.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC and mobile devices.

