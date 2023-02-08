English Voice Actor for Genshin Impact’s Tighnari Faces Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

Image Source: miHoYo

Elliot Gindi, best known as the English voice actor for Tighnari from Genshin Impact, has come under fire for allegations of inappropriate conduct with fans online.

The accusations first came to light when a Twitter user by the name of FretCore posted an extensive Google document listing the alleged transgressions. FretCore states that they had been a moderator on Gindi’s Twitch and Discord pages, and provided screenshots from apparent DMs Gindi had sent, including testimonies from apparent victims. Many of these testimonies detail conduct with underage recipients, and discretion is advised before reviewing the document.

Gindi responded in an extended tweet titled “I owe an apology”, which read as follows:

“I am deeply sorry to those I hurt. It was never my intention to hurt anyone. I tried to keep it above board. I thought everything was consensual and safe. I tried to tell myself I could make it ethical with clear communication and boundaries. I was so wrong and I realized this which is why I tried to come clean to everyone I know, log off and get therapy. To those who believed in me even after I came clean I’m sorry to have let you down. Please do not use this as an opportunity to bash other cast members or the game. No one knew. What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy sex talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn’t think through the severity of that. I’m sorry. I never intended to change someone ace, they insisted this is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-engaged when I was offered a chance to What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage That I did not respect someone’s pronoun changes. I was not “waiting” for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them. Re: Other questionable practices: There are times when I’ve streamed in my boxers, but there was never any sexual intention nor focus meant by this. I did not realize it could be interpreted that way and I apologize profusely to anyone who was made uncomfortable by this. In addition, I did not engage with anyone in the ways described above outside of those 3 people I was involved with. I understand what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability tried to confess as much to those I contacted. I reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt desired, and caused harm to so many people in the process. I understand that my actions have consequences, and am committing myself to accepting my responsibility while making the effort to get – and do – better.” Elliot Gindi, via Twitter

Gindi’s list of acting credits also include the Pokemon anime, where he played the role of Billy in one episode. Genshin Impact’s voice director, Chris Faiella, has acknowledged the allegations on Twitter.

I personally would like to champion the ones who stepped forward and brought all of this to light. Trust that I am doing everything that I can, using what limited power I do have, to rectify this situation and will absolutely inform the folks at miHoYo. — Chris Faiella (@ChrisFaiella) February 8, 2023

Details are still ongoing at this time, and we will update the article accordingly with any relevant information. miHoYo, the developers of Genshin Impact, have not made a statement on the matter at this point, and have not yet responded to a request for comment.