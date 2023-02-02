FIFA 23 Title Update 7 Tackles Transfer Market Bug & Newest Glitches
Not so fast with the offside flag.
The latest Title Update for FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC has arrived courtesy of EA Sports, and there are a handful of gameplay tweaks to sift through — including one big one — as well as a couple of fixes that were often requested by the FIFA community.
For starters, FUT has addressed the bug that kept causing Transfer Market search filters to reset after every search regardless of whether or not the player reset them. While this didn’t seem to be an issue on the Companion App, the same couldn’t be said for the platforms themselves.
Staying in the Transfer Market, incorrect player item displays were fixed as well.
While the team at EA addressed five separate gameplay issues, one of them was a full-on change. It reads as follows, via the EA Sports FIFA Tracker:
- Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.
Other issues included:
- Tackling animations did not play correctly.
- Rarely, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.
- Outside Of The Foot Shot animation was inconsistent.
- Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the playing area.
The corner kick alterations as well as a noted improvement in referee logic appear to have been high on the list, while the rest of the tweaks fall into the General, Audio, or Visual categories. They are:
- Updated kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.
- Can download the latest visual assets without a Title Update.
Though, one specific change was tracked with regards to matchups while two changes are for PC users only. The following all have to do with either matchmaking or interaction:
- On some save screens, EA Social was unintentionally available.
- Playtime Match Limit messages could not be closed when a set limit was reached. This was recorded in the tracker.
And finally, our final two notes are for PC gamers:
- Addressed instances of an EA anti-cheat stability issue.
- Cross-play will be unavailable until this Title Update is released to other platforms.
While there is no note regarding when players can expect the next update, it’s clear EA isn’t slowing down just yet. And for those looking to catch up on all the game has to offer, FIFA 23 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
