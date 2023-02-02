What Are Future Stars Swap Tokens & How to Get Them in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

A new season is upon us in FIFA 23, and with it comes FUT Future Stars — an exciting promotion beginning Friday that primarily features the best young talents from across the globe who have yet to firmly establish themselves. There are also specific tokens players can earn to put towards their very own special card and other rewards of their choosing. So, let’s break down what Future Stars swap tokens are and how to get them in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens Guide

These are nothing new to FIFA, as players have had to deal with the likes of FGS, World Cup, and even Winter Wildcard tokens over the course of FIFA 23’s lifespan. The goal regarding Future Stars swaps remains the same: Collect as many as you can and trade them in.

If you’re unsure as to whether or not you already own one of these tokens, simply go to your Club, search by Rarity, and single out Future Stars Swap Tokens.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

In terms of how to get them, that can be done in a number of ways. Keep an eye on daily releases through SBCs as well as objectives. There are already several tokens currently available, and if these promotions are anything like previous ones, EA will definitely continue dropping more throughout the week(s) while going lighter over the weekend. Your options so far include:

Daily SBCs : Typically very straightforward; nothing too costly.

: Typically very straightforward; nothing too costly. Timed-Objectives : Players usually have about 7 days to complete.

: Players usually have about 7 days to complete. Pack(s) : Oh, we’ll get to that.

: Oh, we’ll get to that. FUT Moments Tokens: Redeem X amount.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Sometimes, completing specific game mode objectives can be fun! Other times, you’re forced to grind through FUT Friendlies for a chance to earn something. For what it’s worth, the majority of these tokens have so far only been attainable through FUT Friendly objectives.

Have fun! And if you’re looking for something to alleviate that annoyance via laughter, the image directly below should do the trick.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

That’s right, folks, you’ll be able to get your very own Future Stars Swap Token for a cool 80,000 coins! Not only that, but hey, a guaranteed player rated 85 overall or higher as well! And if that isn’t enough to sway you, then consider this: All of the items are untradeable. Keep in mind that this is for a token, not necessarily a Future Stars player. And if you’re hoping to find a specialty player, your pack luck will need to be generous.

Nonsense aside, there promises to be plenty of tokens for players to get their hands on based on the breakdown below.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

27 Tokens: Prime Icon Player Pick

Prime Icon Player Pick 25 Tokens: 2x 85+ x10 Player Packs

2x 85+ x10 Player Packs 20 Tokens: Mid Icon George Best

Mid Icon George Best 15 Tokens: 85x 10 Player Pack

85x 10 Player Pack 15 Tokens: 87+ Winter Wildcard, Centurion, or Future Stars Team 1 Player Pick

87+ Winter Wildcard, Centurion, or Future Stars Team 1 Player Pick 10 Tokens: Player Moments Coutinho (88 Overall)

Player Moments Coutinho (88 Overall) 5 Tokens: Base Icon Zola (85 Overall)

Base Icon Zola (85 Overall) 3 Tokens: Future Stars Team 1 Pack

Future Stars Team 1 Pack 2 Tokens: 81+ x11 Player Pack

And that’s it. As is often the case, Future Stars will be released in sets of teams. For now, though, that’s everything you need to know about what Future Stars swap tokens are and how to get them in FIFA 23. For more in-game tips and tricks, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out our various guides, news updates, and features at the links below.

Related Posts