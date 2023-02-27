Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.1 Alleviates an Annoying Mechanic With Just the Push of a Button

Image Source: Bungie

On Feb. 27, 2023, Bungie rolled out its latest round of patch notes for Destiny 2 in the 7.0.0.1. As always, there were plenty of bugs and small quality-of-life issues that were resolved, but there were also some notable changes to gameplay mechanics as well.

Even though it’s not necessarily a game-changer, and isn’t something that casual players are likely to notice, one such change comes regarding the way Destiny 2 players go about unlocking Artifact perks. Now, instead of having to hold down a button for one second to unlock an Artifact perk, you’ll simply be able to use a single button press.

Patch notes for Destiny 2 7.0.0.1 are now available: https://t.co/NUwZ0eAleN



Stay tuned for updates on the status of server maintenance. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 27, 2023

Other helpful touches include the ability to stun Champions even when they’re in animation, as well as higher stats for armor pieces that drop in Master difficulty while playing Grasp of Avarice, Duality, and Spire of the Watcher.

This is just a small taste of the changes that are coming alongside the Destiny 2 Update 7.0.0.1, as Bungie is really prepping the game for the coming release of its massive Lightfall release on Feb. 28, 2023. If you’d like to see the full list of patch notes, then head on over to the official website here.

If you’re still prepping for the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall and want some tips and tricks, we’ve also got plenty of helpful guides, features, and news that you’ll want to check out right down below.

