5 Ways To Prepare For Destiny 2 Lightfall Expansion

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s next major DLC, Lightfall, is finally less than two weeks away. With that in mind, players only have a short amount of time left to prepare for the upcoming expansion. With so much content available to play through though, one might understandably be unsure of which activities would be most worth their time and effort. So today, let’s discuss the five best ways to prepare for Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.

Play the Seasonal Titles

Image Source: Bungie.net

When the upcoming Lightfall DLC arrives, all of the Witch Queen DLC’s seasons, which include 16-19, will be sunset, and you will no longer be able to acquire the titles tied to them. These include Risen, Reaper, Scallywag, and Seraph.

Fortunately, it’s never been easier to get a hold of these most recent titles. In the past month, Bungie has made them significantly easier to acquire than they were when they first released. If you’re looking to obtain any of them, you can do so via your digital retailer of choice and at the very least catch a glimpse of the content that’s been on offer.

Just make sure to do so now before Lightfall arrives on Feb. 28. After that, you’ll never be able to get them again.

Snag the Seasonal Weapons

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Along with the seasonal titles, the weapons that came with each season will also be sunset until further notice when Lightfall arrives. Many of these guns, such as the Ikelos SMG shown above, are extremely powerful and will be super beneficial to have in your inventory when Lightfall hits.

Granted, Bungie has brought back seasonal weapons in some shape or form in future updates, but only years after they were initially released. Fortunately, when Bungie made seasonal titles easier to obtain, that also included the weapons. So if you’re looking to grab a God Roll Calus Mini Tool before Lightfall drops, you’ve still got a chance to do so before the next DLC drops.

Do Some Bounty Hoarding

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

You’ve probably heard this before, but bounty hoarding before a major expansion drop is extremely beneficial for those looking to get a head start on all of the new goodies when Lightfall arrives.

If you’re a casual player, this isn’t mandatory, as this mainly applies to hardcore players who want to level up as fast as possible before the Lightfall raid arrives. With that said, if you’re trying to get some goodies from the season pass or acquire a new Artifact mod, saving some bounties will be a huge boon as they’ll give you a massive boost in XP. Weekly bounties, such as Dreaming City, Moon, and Clan, will be the best to go for, but grabbing a daily bounty every once in a while is a good idea too.

Take Advantage of the Exotic Catalysts Increased Progress

Image Source: Bungie.net

Around a month ago, Bungie made it so that Exotic Catalysts for seasonal Exotics from Season of the Risen and beyond will have increased progress until Lightfall arrives. These Exotics include the Grand Overture LMG, Trespasser Sidearm, Delicate Tomb Fusion Rifle, and the Manticore SMG.

While these Exotics aren’t being retired, the extra boost in their Catalyst progress is a massive help, as trying to progress their Catalysts usually involves defeating hordes of enemies; roughly 500 to be specific. The increase cuts the total enemy count down from 500 to roughly 250 or 300, depending on the weapon. It’s not mandatory, but it’s a nice side project if you don’t have anything else to do.

Clean Out Your Vault

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

When Lightfall arrives, it will commence the sixth year of Destiny 2. If you’ve been playing for a long time, you probably have an incredibly packed vault by now.

With another year of Destiny, yet more guns and armor will release, so unless Bungie increases Vault space again, it’s time to clean your vault. The best way to go about it is to look at items you haven’t used in a long time. If they aren’t up to the current Power level, then more likely than not, you don’t need them.

It would be best if you only kept guns that are meta-relevant or that you have an emotional attachment to, such as the Midnight Coup Hand Cannon, in the top left corner. Aim for around 300 or below Vault space remaining; that way, you’ll have plenty of room for new weapons and armor that arrive throughout the year of content related to the Lightfall DLC.

