Destiny 2 Nerfs a Dominant Titan PvE Exotic While Its Warlock Counterpart Remains Untouched

Bungie has officially rolled out its latest round of fixes for Destiny 2, as the 7.0.0.1 update is officially live. As always, the patch notes for the newest update features plenty of quality of life and minor bug fixes that fans may not even notice.

However, if you’re a Titan player, there’s definitely a section of the notes that will stick out to you, especially since Warlocks remain unaffected by comparison. To be exact, it’s the section regarding the Exotic known as Heart of Inmost Light:

Heart of Inmost Light: Reduced duration of the empowered ability buffs in PvE to five seconds (down from 10 seconds). Reduced bonus class ability regeneration while empowered to +25% per stack in both PvE and PvP (down from +150% and +38%, respectively). This change is intended to decrease how easy it is to get and maintain a 2x empowerment bonus in PvE, as well as reduce the total amount of bonus ability energy provided. The goal is for Heart of Inmost light to remain strong in ability-focused builds, while giving room for other Exotics to shine as well.



If you’ve played Destiny 2’s endgame as a Titan, then you know just how powerful this Exotic has been when playing PvE. As such, it makes a bit of sense that it’s getting balanced, and a lot of people saw it coming.

Heart of Inmost Light wasn’t the only Exotic many thought would get the hammer, though, as the Starfire Protocol for Warlocks has also dominated the PvE endgame by a large margin compared to everything else. Pretty much everyone and their mother assumed a nerf was coming for this one too when Lightfall drops, but, as it turns out, only Titans are the only ones that suffer getting nerfed, and Warlock status quo remains the same.

Things could always change in the future, so we’ll just have to wait and see. For now, if you’d like to see the full list of patch notes, then head on over to the official website here.

Destiny 2 Lightfall DLC is available on Feb. 28, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you’re still prepping for its release and want some tips and tricks, we’ve also got plenty of helpful guides, features, and news that you’ll want to check out right down below.

