Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC Coming in March 2023

During Nintendo’s first Nintendo Direct of 2023, Motion Twin announced the official release date for Dead Cell’s latest paid DLC, Return to Castlevania—a crossover between Dead Cells and one of Konami’s beloved franchises, Castlevania.

Motion Twin released a wonderfully animated trailer back in December 2022 starring characters from both franchises, and then another a few weeks ago in January 2023 as nothing more than a teaser trailer. Now, fans will be able to get their hands on Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania on March 6, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

As the Beheaded, you’ll have the opportunity to cleanse the halls of Dracula’s castle, which features familiar enemies from the Castlevania franchise such as skeletons (the annoying ones that throw bones, too), harpies, and even mermen.

You won’t be doing it with your fists, either. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania features iconic weapons like the Belmont family’s most prized artifact, the Vampire Killer Whip, the Morning Star, Holy Water, and the Grand Cross.

Not only will you be speeding through familiar halls, but you’ll also come across familiar faces to help you in your quest such as Richter Belmont and Alucard, son of Dracula. You’ll need all the help you can get if you hope to defeat Death and, most importantly, Dracula himself.

To complete the package, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will also feature 12 original covers and 51 soundtracks from the Castlevania franchise.

While fans will have to wait until March 6, 2023 to play Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, it can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo eShop right now. However, there is no word on if the DLC will be released on PC on the same date.

