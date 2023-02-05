Chaos; Head Noah Sees Massive Spike in Player Count Following CoZ Fan Patch

If they won’t do it, we’ll do it ourselves.

The visual novel Chaos; Head Zero is experiencing a monumental uptick in its concurrent player count on Steam, and the work of some dedicated fans is to thank for it.

Following the release of a patch for the game on Feb. 2, Chaos;Head Noah saw its total number of active Steam players jump from 28 to 238. For a frame of reference, this marked a new high for the game’s total number of players, surpassing even the number of players who dove into the game at launch back in October of 2022.

The patch addresses a number of performance issues, and offered previously unavailable features such as uncensored segments, an alternative translation, and much more. However, this update for the game was not created and distributed by the game’s publisher Spike Chunsoft. It was instead offered by the fan group Community of Zero, who worked on and produced the patch as a fan project intended to bring a game the group cherished up to snuff.

“CHAOS;HEAD NOAH: the mindbending, unforgettable opening act to one of the most popular Visual Novel franchises out there—the Science Adventure series,” the group wrote in the post to their website announcing that the patch was complete. “It’s the definitive edition of the CHAOS;HEAD story, featuring a number of fascinating character routes that expand on the original and its characters. And we’ve been working on it for… a very long time. And it’s finally here.”

Twitter user Kars brought attention to this player spike and the fact that it was brought on by fans taking action instead of Spike Chunsoft. This in turn has rekindled debates regarding how integral fan efforts are to the series’ success, and how Spike Chunsoft should approach the subject moving forward.

CoZ's patch for Chaos;Head Noah released a few hours ago and it already caused the lifetime concurrent player count to far exceed the day 1 release. pic.twitter.com/UBh9rLaLYE — Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) February 4, 2023

Chaos; Head Noah is currently available on PC via GoG and Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch. For more on all things visual novel-related, check out our related articles down below.