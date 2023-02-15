Apex Legends Revelry Update Spurs the Steam Concurrent Player Rate to an All-Time High
Revel in your success, Apex.
As of Feb. 14, 2023, Apex Legends Season 16 has officially begun, shaking the beloved Battle Royale up considerably by adding in a new class system and gameplay perk that puts a heavy emphasis on strategy. And while it has barely even been a day since the Revelry update has been out, it looks like the gamble has paid off, as the player count is already increasing drastically.
According to recent Steam Charts, Apex Legends has just passed its previous record for the highest concurrent players on PC, with over 600,000 logging on and playing the new Revelry update. This number puts the game right behind DOTA 2 as one of the most-played games of all time in that category on Steam.
Alongside a lot of players hopping into the game, Apex Legends also saw a significant spike on Twitch, with over 120,000 people watching the game be streamed live as well. While this is nowhere close to the numbers it got around launch, which boasted a crazy 666,868 all-time peak, it’s still a pretty impressive amount given that the game is four years old at this point.
Apex Legends’ Revelry update is now available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. For more on the game, including plenty of helpful guides, features, and news, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got below.
