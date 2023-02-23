All Tamer Skills in Digimon World: Next Order

Image Source: B.B. Studio

As you earn TP (Tamer Points) throughout Digimon World: Next Order, you will be able to unlock all sorts of skills to help raise each reincarnation of your partners. There are quite a few of these, so it can be hard to track what you want to spend TP on the most. For help deciding, we have gathered the full list of all Digimon World: Next Order Tamer Skills.

Digimon World: Next Order Tamer Skills List

All skills cost between 3-20 Tamer Points to acquire, and you earn more with every level up. As the game progresses, it does take more XP to level up, but you are earning more TP per level, so it’s a beneficial trade-off.

In total, there are 71 skills spread across four sections to earn as you play, which can do things like increase the drop rate of money and extend the lives of your partner Digimon.

Basic Skills

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

Treat Type

Mood Boost 3 TP (Small bonus during Happiness boost)

Bond Boost 3 TP (Small bonus during Bond Boost)

DigiFriend Boost 3 TP (Small bonus during DigiFriend Boost)

Heart Master 15 TP (Gain some Tamer experience points during Happiness, Bond, and DigiFriend Boost)

Life Type

Long-Life Digivolution 3 TP (Life Gain from Digivolution increases)

Life Boost 3 TP (Increases natural life)

Big Life Booster 15 TP (Further increases natural Life)

Carrier Type

High Carry 5 TP (Item carrying capacity becomes 30)

Mega Carry 8 TP (Item carrying capacity becomes 40)

Giga Carry 12 TP (Item carrying capacity becomes 50)

Max Carry 15 TP (Item carrying capacity becomes 60)

Reverse Type

DigiEgg Polish 3 TP (Boosts parameter inheritance by one level at rebirth)

Zeal Injection 7 TP (Boosts parameter inheritance by two levels at rebirth)

Love Injection 10 TP (Boosts parameter inheritance by three levels at rebirth)

Heaven’s Blessing 12 TP (Boosts parameter inheritance by four levels at rebirth)

Trainer Skills

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

Teacher Type

Power Trainer 3 TP (Boosts effects of STR and SPD training)

Intellect Trainer 3 TP (Boosts effects of WIS and MP training)

Toughness Trainer 3 TP (Boosts effects of HP and STA training)

Fatigue Care 8 TP (Reduces fatigue from training)

Luck Booster 8 TP (Further boosts effects of critical training)

Master Trainer 15 TP (Further boosts effects of all forms of training)

Life-Care Type

Eating Care 3 TP (Boosts happiness when eating)

Bathroom Care 3 TP (Boosts happiness when using the bathroom)

Sleep Care 3 TP (Boosts HP, MP, and Fatigue recovery from sleep)

Affections 3 TP (Boosts effects of scolding and praising)

Life Master 12 TP (Boosts Bond and DigiFriend whenever eating, using the bathroom, or sleeping)

Evolving Type

Good Digivolution 5 TP (Parameters rise when partners Digivolve)

Fresh Digivolution 5 TP (Parameters rise when partners Digivolve into a Digimon for the first time)

Digivolution Veteran 8 TP (Parameters rise when partners Digivolve into a Digimon for the second time and thereafter)

Great Digivolution 15 TP (Parameters rise even more when partners Digivolve)

Survivor Skills

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

Finder Type

Wild Finder 3 TP (Increases discovery rate of wild-grown ingredients)

Fisherman 3 TP (increases fishing hit rate)

Wild Scouter 8 TP (increases discovery rate of rare wild-grown ingredients)

Grander 8 TP (Chance of being able to fish multiple times rises)

Ingredient Hunter 12 TP (Further increases wild-grown ingredients and fishing hit rate)

Extractor Type

Metal Man 5 TP (Boosts quantity of metal-type materials harvested and rare item acquisition rate)

Stone Man 5 TP (Boosts quantity of stone-type materials harvested and rare item acquisition rate)

Liquid Man 5 TP (Boosts quantity of liquid-type materials harvested and rare item acquisition rate)

Wood Man 5 5P (Boosts quantity of wood-type materials harvested and rare item acquisition rate)

Material Master 20 TP (Boosts quantity of all four material types harvested and rare item acquisition rate)

Camper Type

Cooking Boy 5 TP (Enables high-class cooking (using two ingredient types) at camp)

Mister Cook 8 TP (Raises rate of great cooking successes at camp)

Ultimate Chef 12 TP (Raises rate of great cooking successes at camp even more)

Walker Type

Health Runner 3 TP (Recover HP slowly while moving)

Mental Trainer 3 TP (Lessens negative effect of disliked places; lowers likelihood of getting sick)

Invigorating Runner 7 TP (Recover MP slowly while moving)

Healthy 10 TP (Recovers massive HP and MP while moving)

Commander Skills

Image Source: B.B. Studio via Twinfinite

Order Type

Second Order 3 TP (Unlocking the second attack skill slot enables use of second Attack command in battle)

Defense Order 3 TP (Enables use of Defend command)

OP Gain 3 TP (Boosts OP (Order Power) raise rate)

Third Order 7 TP (Unlocking the third attack skill slot enables use of third Attack command in battle)

High Defense 8 TP (Defend command now reduces damage by 100%)

Next Order 10 TP (Unlocking the fourth attack skill slot enables use of fourth Attack command in battle)

OP Master 12 TP (Boosts initial OP value, stacks OP over the bond limit of 100)

Tactical Type

Ascertainment 3 TP (Raises damage of cooperation-boosted attacks a little further)

Absolute Blind Spot 5 TP (Huge boost to Critical rate for attacks landed from behind)

Buffer 3 TP (slightly raises the effects of attack skills that strengthen your friends)

Fighting Spirit 8 TP (occasionally halves the OP cost when your use a special move)

Debuffer 8 TP (Slightly raises the rate of being granted Status Abnormalities)

Absolute Focus 12 TP (Occasionally negates the MP cot when your partner attacks)

Item User Type

Range Expansion 3 TP (Expands the area of effect of thrown items in battle)

Quick Pitch 3 TP (Items thrown in battle fly faster and reach your partner quicker)

Next Dimension Pitch 5 TP (Occasionally makes the cost 0 when an item is thrown in battle)

Spirit Pitcher 12 TP (Slightly raises the Order Power of a partner who throws a combat item)

Drop Type

Item Getter 5 TP(Raises the post-battle item drop rate)

Bit Getter 5 TP (Increases the amount of Bit you can collect after battle)

Explorer 8 TP (Raises the post-battle item drop rate even more)

Drop Master 15 TP (Further (Raises the post-battle Bit and item drop rate even more)

Learning Type

Skill Observation 3 TP (Boosts in-battle skill-learning rate)

Learn from Experience 5 TP (Boosts efficacy of post-battle parameter increase)

Skill Research 15 TP (Further boosts efficacy of post-battle parameter increase and in-battle skill-learning rate)

These are all the Tamer Skills available in Digimon World: Next Order. It is recommended you start with the Survivor skills because Digimon that live longer will become much stronger.

