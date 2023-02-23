In Digimon World: Next Order, much like every other title in the series, Digivolution is just a fancy name for the game’s evolution mechanic. Fans of the previous games or the anime will understand that the creatures in this game are actually comprised completely of data, rather than being animals you can approach in the real world like in the case of Pokemon or something else along those lines. So how do you Digivolve in Digimon World: Next Order? Here is all you need to know.

Digimon World: Next Order Digivolution Guide

This Digimon World: Next Order mechanic is slightly different from similar games. While fighting and earning EXP is an important part of the process, there’s also the need to increase certain stats in order to get the next form.

For your first Digivolution, you simply have to train up a bit and they’ll grow. This takes you from the starting form to their second form.

After that, though, you’ll need to raise specific stats to get them to Digivolve. You can check the conditions by going into that specific Digimon’s History. It will let you know exactly what you need for each possible new form.

The requirements to evolve increase with each level. There are six levels of Digivolution:

Baby I

Baby II

Rookie

Champion

Ultimate

Mega

The last one requires combining your two Digimon, but the previous six are obtained through proper evolution. Get out there and kick some digital butt while also training to get the Digimon you really want and evolve them up.

That is everything you need to know about how to Digivolve in Digimon World: Next Order. For more, be sure to check out all of our related articles on the game below, including helpful tips and tricks for beginners.

Related Posts