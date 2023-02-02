Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mystery Gift feature is more or less the same as it always has been in the series. Players can connect to Wi-Fi, enter a code, or use a local connection to claim special and unique items that can be used in-game. Of course, that means you’re probably looking for a list of all Mystery Gift codes you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to give yourself that added helping hand.

Using Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift

We’ve already broken down how to use Mystery Gift, but as a quick summary, you’ll need to play for an hour or two before you unlock it as part of the game’s natural progression. Specifically, you need to reach the first Poke Center.

Once you’ve done this, press X to open the menu and go to Poke Portal. Next, select Mystery Gift, and then choose the option you want to receive your gift — via Internet, or via Code/ Password. Select the gift you want to receive or enter the code and then the game will do the rest to redeem your reward.

All Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Updated on Febuary 2, 2023 Added a new code.

All Active Mystery Gift Codes

LETSTERA — Use code for TM171 – Tera Blast (New)

— Use code for TM171 – Tera Blast TOKUSE1STUDY — Use code for an Ability Capsule (New)

All Expired Mystery Gift Codes

1TSUPT0Y0U — Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece or Stardust at random

— Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece or Stardust at random G0FR1ENDLYSH0P — Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust

— Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust BEFASH10NLEADER — Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust

— Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust ENJ0YG0URUMET — Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust

— Use code for League Points, Comet Shard, Star Piece, or Stardust HAMCHEESE — Use code for 5x Whipped Cream, 5x Jam, 5x Yogurt, 5x Peanut Butter, and 5x Marmalade

— Use code for 5x Whipped Cream, 5x Jam, 5x Yogurt, 5x Peanut Butter, and 5x Marmalade READY4RA1D — Use code for 20k LP

— Use code for 20k LP SALTV1NEGAR — Use code for 5x Chili Sauce, 5x Jalapeño, 5x Curry Powder, 5x Wasabi, and 5x Horseradish

— Use code for 5x Chili Sauce, 5x Jalapeño, 5x Curry Powder, 5x Wasabi, and 5x Horseradish PEANUTBUTTER — Use code for 5x Bacon, 5x Ham, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Chorizo, 5x Herbed Sausage, and 5x Hamburger

— Use code for 5x Bacon, 5x Ham, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Chorizo, 5x Herbed Sausage, and 5x Hamburger LETTUCEBAC0N — Use code for 5x Bacon, 5x Ham, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Chorizo, 5x Herbed Sausage, and 5x Hamburger

— Use code for 5x Bacon, 5x Ham, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Chorizo, 5x Herbed Sausage, and 5x Hamburger T0MAT0SL1CE — Use code for 5x Whipped Cream, 5x Jam, 5x Yogurt, 5x Peanut Butter, 5x Marmalade (New)

— Use code for 5x Whipped Cream, 5x Jam, 5x Yogurt, 5x Peanut Butter, 5x Marmalade HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL — Use code for 5x Peanut Butter, 5x Prosciutto, 5x Hamburger, 5x Cream Cheese, and 5x Noodles & Rice

Other ways to get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts

Flying Tera Pikachu

What’s Included: A special Flying Tera type Pikachu. This knows the move ‘Fly.’

A special Flying Tera type Pikachu. This knows the move ‘Fly.’ Code: You don’t need a code to get this. As long as you buy either Scarlet or Violet before Feb. 28, 2023, you’ll be able to receive this item via Internet.

You don’t need a code to get this. As long as you buy either Scarlet or Violet before Feb. 28, 2023, you’ll be able to receive this item via Internet. Expires: Feb. 28, 2023

Flying Tera Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet | Image Credit: Game Freak

Adventure Pack Set

What’s Included: Various Potions, Berries, EXP Candy S

Various Potions, Berries, EXP Candy S Code: No code required. Use Mystery Gift’s ‘Internet’ option before Feb. 28, 2023 to get this bundle of in-game goodies.

No code required. Use Mystery Gift’s ‘Internet’ option before Feb. 28, 2023 to get this bundle of in-game goodies. Expires: Feb. 28, 2023

Poke Ball x100

What’s Included: Various Potions, Berries, EXP Candy S

Various Potions, Berries, EXP Candy S Code: A bonus for purchasing the ‘Double Pack’ of both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

A bonus for purchasing the ‘Double Pack’ of both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Expires: Feb. 28, 2023

Potion x100

What’s Included: 100 Potions

Code: Buy the official Strategy Guide for the game when it releases on Dec. 16, 2022. This will provide you with a code you can enter to redeem your potions.

Expires: N/A

EXP Candy S x100

What’s Included: 100 EXP Candy S

Code: Buy the official Pokedex Strategy Guide for the game when it releases on Feb. 2, 2023. This will provide you with a code you can enter to redeem your potions. This is a separate book to the one releasing on Dec. 16, 2022.

Expires: N/A

Expired Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes

Currently, there are no expired Mystery Gift codes. However, as and when codes no longer work, we’ll move them into this section of the post.

There you have all mystery gift codes you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now. As soon as Game Freak and The Pokemon Company release more, we’ll be sure to update this guide so you can make use of them.

