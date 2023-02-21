All Kang Variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Kang the Conquerer makes his presence felt in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with a number of his variants who are sure to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Here’s everything we know about all the Kang variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

All Kang Variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

There are five variants of Kang that appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania along with the countless versions of the conqueror who make up the Council of Kangs.

Every variation of Kang is played by Jonathan Majors but his conqueror persona takes center stage as the main antagonist and closely resembles his comic book counterpart. This version of the character was banished to the Quantum Realm after waging death and destruction across the entire multiverse. His early attempts to escape the realm were thwarted by Janet Van Dyne leaving him with no other option but to turn his prison into an empire that he rules with an iron fist.

Four other variants make their debut in the mid and post-credit scenes and are likely to play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The Pharoah incarnation of Kang is known as Rama-Tut in the comics. This variant traveled back to Ancient Egypt which he was easily able to conquer thanks to his futuristic weaponry and army of robots. Chronologically, this is the first version of Kang that was encountered by the Fantastic Four, he also played a hand in the origins of the X-Men foe, Apocalypse.

The Scarlet Centurion is another moniker taken up by Kang after being inspired by Doctor Doom once learning that the iconic villain is one of his ancestors. This persona, chronologically, comes before he started calling himself a conqueror. During his time as the Centurion, Kang was able to hone his equipment and technology for time travel. Later on, the Scarlet Centurion name would be taken up by Kang’s son Markus as seen in The Kang Dynasty.

Immortus is where Kang’s story ends. This version is the oldest and most powerful variation who serves as the leader of the Council of Kangs. It was previously thought that He Who Remains was the MCU equivalent of Immortus, but this interpretation more closely resembles the comics. Immortus is largely considered to be a morally ambiguous figure who has been both an ally and adversary to the Avengers. In his old age, Immortus looks back on his actions and realizes that his days as a conqueror posed a major threat to the stream of time and opposes him at every step. This is shown in Quantumania after Kang is banished to the Quantum Realm for wiping out entire timelines.

The Council of Kangs is what seems to be the major threat in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Every version of Kang forms the ranks of the council and are assembled by Immortus following the events of Phase Four, which introduced the Multiverse.

Finally, in a brief tease for Loki season two, we’re introduced to Victor Timely. This version of Kang traveled back to 1901 after suffering his first defeat by the Avengers. He would establish the pseudonym of Victor Timely, an entrepreneur who rivals Thomas Eddison and Henry Ford. Kang eventually established the town of Timely which he was able to transform into a technological marvel. While he presents himself as the town’s kind-hearted mayor, he secretly lays the foundation for his future plans and conquests.

That’s everything we know about all the Kang variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Be sure to check out the rest of our guides and MCU coverage below.

Related Posts