Ant-Man: Quantumania is Getting Squashed With a Rotten Rating

The latest MCU offering, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is currently doing the review rounds, and the early returns have proven a little underwhelming.

At present, the film is sporting a tepid 55% on aggregate review website Rotten Tomatoes, lumping it with the dreaded ‘rotten’ distinction. This is based on 121 critical reviews, and though many of the opinions aren’t exactly scathing, the common consensus seems to be that this movie is simply a middling effort that recycles common superhero tropes without ever feeling impactful. A few muse that MCU fatigue could finally be setting in after no fewer than 30 films since Iron Man’s release in 2008.

Presently, Quantumania’s rating would rank it at #30 amongst MCU films based on Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting between 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder (64%) and the only other ‘rotten’ entry, 2021’s Eternals (47%).

In Twinfinite’s review for the Peyton Reed-helmed flick, Joel Tapia notes that the world-building of the Quantum Realm falls short, while the visual effects for the gruesome M.O.D.OK. were, “absolutely ridiculous and did not translate well to live action”. The overall verdict does consider the film as recommended.

Critical battering notwithstanding, the MCU will keep on chugging along unimpeded, with its newest film likely serving up enough glitz and pomp to appease fans until the next chapter comes calling. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases exclusively in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

