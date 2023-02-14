Deadpool 3 Has Added Some Emmy-Nominated Royalty to Its Cast as an Antagonist

Image Source: Getty Images

Since the announcement of Deadpool 3, fans have been waiting for just about any news they can possibly get their hands on regarding this highly anticipated film. So far, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman “explained” how Wolverine could be alive, but not much else about the movie was made public, until today.

According to Deadline, the first big casting announcement has just broke, as one of the breakout stars of The Crown, Emma Corrin, has just joined the Deadpool 3 cast, though all we know is that they will be playing a villain. The actress became known for her role as Lady Diana Spencer in The Season 4 of the show, earning her a Best Actress Golden Globe, a Critics Choice award, and an Emmy Nomination.

Corrin hasn’t stopped working since, with roles in My Policeman, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and Retreat. They will also be playing a role in Robbert Eggers’ Nosferatu, rounding a cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Defoe, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Interestingly enough, Deadpool 3 will be the first film inside the MCU for the character, leading many to wonder how the crass, gory, fourth-wall-breaking humor of the “merch with a mouth” will work inside the universe Kevin Feige and company, have created and made successful for more than 15 years. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Logan), Emma Corrin (The Queen), and Leslie Uggams (New Amsterdam).

Deadpool 3 is currently set to come out in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024, so be sure to check back for more on the film up until its release.

Related Posts