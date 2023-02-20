Did Janet Van Dyne Cheat on Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest film in the MCU, the one that formally introduces Kang, and the conclusion to the Ant-Man trilogy. In the movie, Janet Van Dyne gets her biggest role yet, as she’s the only character who has lived in the Quantum Realm. While in this realm, Janet sets a meeting with Krylar, an old friend, and their conversation suggests they were an item in the past, making fans wonder whether Janet Van Dyne cheated on Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Did Janet Van Dyne Sleep With Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Yes. Technically Janet Van Dyne cheated on Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as she slept with Krylar. However, there are extenuating circumstances, as Janet thought she would never leave the Quantum Realm and see her husband and daughter ever again.

Being alone for decades in the Quantum Realm, and with no real escape to Earth, Janet decided to create a new life for herself in this universe. She became Kang’s worst enemy and a big part of the rebellion against him, and she elected to have romantic relationships. As she later admits to Hank on the ship when they’re looking for Scott and Cassie, “she had some needs”.

Did Hank Pym Cheat on Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

No. Hank Pym didn’t cheat on Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. During the same conversation on the ship, Hank tells Janet that, although he went on a few dates, he could never commit to anything as, “they weren’t you”.

