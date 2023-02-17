How Old Is Cassie Lang In Ant-Man And The Wasp? Answered

Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the beginning of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By this point, the fallout from the Blip has settled down and the next phase of heroes is upon us. Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie, is a grown-up now due to the time jump in Avengers: Endgame. Her age has been a source of confusion for most fans since the character was once just a child and is suddenly far older. So how old is Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

What Is Cassie Lang’s Age In Ant-Man And The Wasp? Answered

Cassie Lang is 18 years old by the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. This information was revealed by Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, who claimed that Cassie will be in her rebellious phase by the time the story begins.

Cassie’s age seems to be retconned since she was supposed to be 6 years old during the first Ant-Man film, which is set around 2015. The sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, takes place two years after 2016’s Captain: America Civil War, meaning she was a 9-year-old then. Going by that, she should have been 16 by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; the third film is set in 2025.

It’s easy to see why Cassie has been aged up by a couple of years – missing out on her adolescence is Scott Lang’s primary regret and one of the arcs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Her status as an adult means that Scott truly has lost the time he wanted to be there for her as she grew up.

Did Cassie’s Actress Change in Ant-Man?

Cassie’s wonky age also stands out because of the changes in the actresses that have portrayed her. The first two Ant-Man movies feature Abby Ryder Fortson, who was 7 and 10 when they were released. Her appeared in Avengers: Endgame, played by then-18-year-old Emma Fuhrmann. The latter was replaced by 26-year-old Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While the now-22-year-old Fuhrmann is closer to the character’s age, it seems like the filmmakers wanted a more well-known face as the adult Cassie. Newton has appeared in popular movies and shows like Detective Pikachu, Big Little Lies, and Supernatural.

With that, you've got your answer as to how old Cassie Lang is in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.