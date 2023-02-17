Who Is MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Image via Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania explores previously uncharted parts of the Quantum Realm. However, a character who Marvel fans should likely be familiar with is M.O.D.O.K., who is introduced to the MCU in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel. So, who exactly is the new character M.O.D.O.K. in the new Ant-Man movie? Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

Who Is M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel Comics?

M.O.D.O.K., aka the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, may be an incredibly absurd character, yet is an iconic one in Marvel Comics. We won’t spoil who plays him in this article, just in case you haven’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though the trailers did give it away, so you can find the answer to who plays him right here.

In Marvel Comics, M.O.D.O.K. actually has little to nothing to do with Ant-Man, Kang, and the Quantum Realm, with his story being incredibly reworked to fit in with the plot of Ant-Man 3. Instead, the comics see him as the scientist known as George Tarleton, who works for A.I.M., or Advanced Idea Mechanics, the group that was the main villain in Iron Man 3.

Long story short, Tarleton underwent a procedure to make the A.I.M. scientist a supercomputer, but in the process, it made his brain way too large, hence the ginormous head. This, in turn, caused the rest of his body to distort, meaning that he no longer had the necessary internal functions to survive, thus needing what ended up being named the “Doomsday Chair,” which helps his body function.

M.O.D.O.K., despite coming across as one of Marvel’s silliest villains, is quite important as he would go on to later run A.I.M., and repeatedly go up against heroes such as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, the Avengers, and more. The George Tarleton version of the character was, in fact, the main villain of the Marvel’s Avengers game, where he posed a much more serious threat than one would think.

That is everything you need to know regarding who M.O.D.O.K. is in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Marvel Comics. For more coverage on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with more of said coverage included down below.

Related Posts